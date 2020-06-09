Vivo Z1 Pro, Vivo Z1x Start Receiving Android 10-Based Funtouch OS 10 Update in India

Vivo Z1 Pro and Vivo Z1x telephones are actually receiving the Android 10-based Funtouch OS 10 replace in India. The Vivo Z1 Pro was launched in July final yr, whereas the Vivo Z1x was launched in September. The newest Funtouch OS replace brings a brand new interface with minimalistic design, redesigned built-in apps, efficiency enhancements, reside wallpapers, and enhancements to the Jovi digital assistant as effectively. Apart from the reside wallpapers, the brand new Funtouch OS replace provides an animated lock display screen as effectively.

The firm has confirmed the rollout of the Android 10-based Funtouch OS 10 replace for Vivo Z1 Pro and Vivo Z1x customers in India by way of Twitter. Vivo has responded to consumer queries for the rollout by confirming that Funtouch OS 10 replace for the 2 telephones is already ‘beneath the greyscale take a look at’. This means the corporate has rolled it out to a couple customers first, and a mass rollout will start as soon as it’s ensured that no important bugs are current in the replace. Users ought to get a notification for the replace when it arrives on their machine. You can examine for the replace manually by going into Settings. Vivo Z1 Pro and Vivo Z1x users in India have began sharing screenshots of receiving the replace already.

These screenshots counsel that the Vivo Z1x Funtouch OS 10 replace comes with model quantity PD1921F_EX_A_1.11.four and the replace dimension is at 3.32GB. The Vivo Z1 Pro Funtouch OS 10 replace, however, comes with model quantity PD1911F_EX_A_1.7.eight and the replace dimension for this cellphone is at 3.1GB. It is really helpful that you simply obtain the replace over a great Wi-Fi connection given its massive dimension, and be sure that you retain your cellphone on cost whereas the set up course of is underway to allow seamless set up of the replace. You may go for a ‘Night replace’ whereby the cellphone will routinely replace itself when you sleep.

The Vivo Z1 Pro newest replace brings improved compass performance and a brand new trade fee conversion perform to assist rapidly convert between totally different currencies. In distinction, the Vivo Z1x replace brings alongside new Jovi digital assistant options just like the addition of train plans and gear providers in Smart Scene. It stays to be seen which different telephones will get the brand new replace.