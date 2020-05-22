Vivo Y70s With 5G Support Teased, Live Images Leak Before Official Launch

Vivo Y70s has now hit headlines, and it seems like Vivo is gearing as much as launch extra smartphones beneath its Y collection. It was not too long ago reported that Vivo can be bringing the Vivo Y30 to India someday subsequent month. Now, a Vivo Y70s poster has popped up revealing Vivo’s plans of launching this new smartphone as properly. The official teaser from the corporate ideas 5G help for this new smartphone whereas one other put up on Weibo ideas three completely different color variants together with stay photos of the Vivo Y70s that reveal the smartphone design and its packaging.

The official teaser of the Vivo Y70s surfaced on Weibo tipping that the smartphone has 5G help. The official teaser doesn’t reveal a lot however another post on Weibo shares one other official-looking poster which ideas three color variants of the smartphone. The identical put up additionally shares stay photos of the Vivo Y70s together with the retail field of the smartphone. It might be attainable that the smartphone could be very near its official launch in China.

The official-looking poster additionally ideas that the Vivo Y70s has a hole-punch show and a triple digicam setup on the again. It additionally ideas a 4,500mAh battery and a 48-megapixel major digicam.

The Vivo Y70s is tipped to sport a Samsung Exynos 880 processor with two Cortex-A77 cores clocked at 2GHZ and 6 Cortex-A55 cores clocked at 1.79GHz. It has a Mali-G75 GPU. This is in step with a earlier sighting of the Vivo Y70s on a benchmarking web site. The smartphone is tipped to sport 8GB of RAM and 128GB of inner storage. While it was benchmarked, the smartphone did rating 641 and 1814 in single-core and multi-core checks respectively. This Vivo Y70s is tipped to run Android 10. Another report previously ideas 18W charging help for the system.

It seems just like the Vivo Y70s could be very near its official launch and we will count on to see an announcement from Vivo quickly.