vivo Y70s with 5G support is coming soon, official poster and live images surface

vivo is able to deliver one more 5G smartphone to the market, dubbed vivo Y70s. The firm shared a picture on Chinese social community Weibo to tease the smartphone, which reveals it should come with greater than two cameras and pink might be one of many colour choices you will get.

While vivo hasn’t divulged another particulars of the Y70s, an official-looking poster that has surfaced revealed the smartphone will are available three colours, pack a punch gap show, and sport a triple digital camera setup on the again with a 48MP foremost unit.

The Y70s might be powered by the Exynos 880 SoC and have 8GB RAM and 128GB storage onboard. It will function a side-mounted fingerprint reader and come with a 4,500 mAh battery, which in keeping with a 3C itemizing will support 18W charging.









Leaked images of vivo Y70s

More particulars concerning the vivo Y70s ought to surface within the coming days.

