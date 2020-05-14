Vivo Y70s May Be the First Smartphone With the Unannounced Exynos 880 5G Chipset: Report

Vivo Y70s could also be an upcoming smartphone in the firm’s Y collection however what’s extra fascinating is that it might be powered by the unannounced Exynos 880 SoC. According to a brand new report, a telephone with mannequin quantity vivo V2002A has been noticed on Geekbench and is anticipated to be the Vivo Y70s (not the official title). The itemizing additionally exhibits that the telephone is powered by the Exynos 880 SoC making it the first telephone with this but to be introduced chipset. The Geekbench itemizing exhibits another details about the telephone as nicely.

The Geekbench listing, in addition to particulars about the SoC, have been posted by recognized tipster Digital Chat Station (translated) on Weibo. It exhibits a Vivo telephone with mannequin quantity ‘vivo V2002A’ listed with the octa-core Exynos 880 SoC with a base frequency of 1.79GHz. It additionally states the telephone is operating Android 10. Notably, the itemizing is from Wednesday, May 13 and exhibits a single-core rating of 641 and a multi-core rating of 1,814. Gadgets 360 was capable of independently confirm this itemizing.

Talking about the particulars of the Exynos 880 SoC, the tipster states that it’s a 5G appropriate SoC with two Cortex-A77 cores clocked at 2.0GHz and 6 Cortex-A55 cores clocked at 1.79GHz. The GPU can be the Mali-G76. As of now, Samsung has not introduced this new cellular processor.

According to a report by MyFixGuide, the alleged Vivo Y70s was noticed in China’s 3C certification web site as nicely with the similar V2002A mannequin quantity, together with two different telephones, V2001A and V2005A. While the V2001A and V2005A have been seen to have 33W quick charging help, the V2002A telephone anticipated to be the Vivo Y70s, was seen with help for slower 18W charging.

It needs to be famous that Vivo has not made any bulletins relating to the Vivo Y70s and even confirmed the title so, this piece of data needs to be taken with a pinch of salt.