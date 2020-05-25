vivo Y70s 5G comes with Exynos 880 SoC and sub-CNY 2,000 pricetag

The midrange market is getting extra aggressive with every passing day with 5G units coming in at extra and extra inexpensive worth factors. The newest member of vivos inexpensive Y-series is the Y70s and it manages to mix 5G connectivity, triple cameras and a beginning worth of CNY 1,998 ($280). Its additionally the primary telephone to run on the Exynos 880 chipset, which is actually an underclocked Exynos 980.

The Y70s is constructed round a 6.53-inch FHD+ LCD show with a punch gap cutout within the high left nook for its 16MP selfie cam. Around the again we discover a 48MP predominant digital camera alongside an 8MP ultrawide snapper and 2MP depth helper. The right-hand-side homes the fingerprint scanner.

Under the hood we discover the octa-core Exynos 880 SoC. Its based mostly on an 8nm course of with two Cortex-A77 cores clocked at 2.0GHz alongside six small A55 cores working at 1.8GHz. The GPU is the Mali-G76 MP5.

The software program entrance is roofed by FunTouchOS 10 based mostly on Android 10. The telephone additionally comes with a 4,500 mAh battery and 18W quick charging.

The vivo Y70s is obtainable in black, blue and white colours and is at the moment listed on pre-order in China. The 6/128GB model goes for CNY 1,998 ($280), theres additionally a 8/128GB trim for CNY 2,198 ($308). Official gross sales begin on June 1.

