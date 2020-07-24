vivo Y51s unveiled: with Exynos 880 5G, triple cameras and 4,500 mAh battery

The latest 5G midrange offering from vivo is here with the Y51s which made its debut in China. It shares its key specs with the previously announced Y70s like the 6.53 inches FHD+ LCD, Exynos 880 5G chipset and 4,500 mAh battery.

The punch-hole display comes with a toned-down 8MP selfie camera housed in the top left corner and boasts a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. Around the back we find a 48MP primary camera next to a 2MP depth sensor and 2MP macro shooter. Video recording goes up to 4K resolution.

The phone comes in a single 6GB RAM and 128GB storage version and boasts a side-mounted fingerprint reader. On the software front, we have Funtouch OS 10.5 over Android 10. The battery comes in at 4,500 mAh and supports 18W charging over micro USB.

The vivo Y51s is available in black, blue and white colors for CNY 1,798 ($256). The phone is already up for reservations on vivo’s website and will go on sale on July 29.











Source (in Chinese) | Via