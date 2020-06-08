Vivo Y50 With 8GB RAM, 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Vivo Y50 premiered in India on Monday, soon after a Flipkart listing for the telephone teasing a June 10 sale date went live. Highlights of the smartphone include 8GB of RAM, 128GB of inbuilt storage, a massive 5,000mAh battery, and a Snapdragon 665 SoC. To recall, the Vivo Y50 was first unmasked back in April in Cambodia. The smartphone will soon be available to purchase via both offline and online retail channels from later this week. Read on for more details in regards to the Vivo Y50 price in India and its particular release date.

Vivo Y50 price in India, availability

The Vivo Y50 price in India has been set at Rs. 17,990 for its sole 8GB RAM + 128GB inbuilt storage option. It is available in Iris Blue and Pearl White colour options. The phone will go on sale from Wednesday, June 10, via both online and offline retail channels.

Online retail channels for the Vivo Y50 include Amazon, Flipkart, Paytm, Tata Cliq, and, the Vivo India E-Store. To recall, the telephone was launched in Cambodia for $249 (roughly Rs. 18,700) with Iris Blue and Starry Black colour options.

Vivo Y50 specifications

The Vivo Y50 runs Android-based Funtouch 10 and includes a 6.53-inch full HD+ (1080×2340 pixels) display with hole-punch design and a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The phone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC, paired with 8GB of RAM.

In terms of cameras, the Vivo Y50 has a quad rear camera setup which includes a 13-megapixel primary shooter and an 8-megapixel wide-angle shooter with 120 degrees field-of-view. There is also a 2-megapixel portrait shooter and a 2-megapixel macro camera with 4cm focal length. For selfies and video calling, there is a 16-megapixel camera at the front.

The phone also packs a 5,000mAh battery also it does not support fast charging. Connectivity options on Vivo Y50 include 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, GPS, and USB Type-C port for charging. The phone also contains sensors such as for example accelerometer, gyroscope, proximity sensor, ambient light sensor, and a fingerprint sensor on the back panel. There is 128GB of inbuilt storage.

Lastly, the telephone measures 162.04×76.46×9.11mm and weighs 197 grams.

Which is the bestselling Vivo smartphone in India? Why has Vivo maybe not been making premium phones? We interviewed Vivo’s director of brand strategy Nipun Marya to discover, and to discuss the company’s strategy in India going forward. We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can sign up for via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or perhaps hit the play button below.