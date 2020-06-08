vivo Y50 coming to India on June 10

The vivo Y50 was launched in April in Cambodia and the device will soon make its way to India. The phone was teased on Flipkart which also revealed it’s going on sale this Wednesday, June 10.









The Y50 is really a capable midranger built around a 6.5-inch IPS LCD with FHD+ resolution and a punch hole cutout in the top left corner because of its 16MP selfie cam. It runs on the Snapdragon 665 paired with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage.

The back houses the fingerprint scanner and quad-camera setup with a 13MP main shooter along side an 8MP ultrawide snapper and two 2MP modules – one for macro shots and another for depth data.

The phone includes a 5,000mAh battery and 18W wired charging over USB-C. It comes in white and black colors and is expected to retail in the INR 19,000 ($250) range.

