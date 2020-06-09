vivo Y50 comes to India, sales begin June 10

The vivo Y50 unveiled again in April has debuted in India in its Iris Blue and Pearl White colour choices. It’s priced at INR17,990 ($240/210) and can go on sale beginning June 10 by way of the corporate’s official Indian website, Amazon.in, Flipkart, Paytm, Tata CLiQ and associate retail shops throughout the nation.

The vivo Y50 is powered by the Snapdragon 665 SoC paired with 8GB RAM. It boots Android 10-based Funtouch OS 10 and has 128GB storage on board. The smartphone additionally comes with a devoted slot for a microSD card for storage enlargement.









vivo Y50 in Iris Blue and Pearl White colours

The Y50 sports activities a 6.53″ LCD of FullHD+ decision with a punch gap within the top-left nook for the 16MP selfie digicam. Around the again, it has a fingerprint reader conserving firm to the quad digicam setup comprising a 13MP predominant, 8MP ultrawide, 2MP macro and 2MP depth sensor items.

Keeping the lights on is a 5,000 mAh battery which pulls energy by way of a USB-C port, nevertheless it’s unclear if it fees at 15W or 18W.