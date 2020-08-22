vivo Y20, Y20i full specs and images leak

The vivo Y20 bagged accreditation from Indonesian authorities recently and today we find out there’s a Y20i also, because marketing images and what appear like screenshots of the Y20 lineup’s pre-briefing discussion slides have actually appeared online, exposing the duo’s full specs and style.

The vivo Y20 and Y20i are the exact same mobile phones with 3 distinctions – the quantity of RAM, charging speed, and color alternatives. The Y20 will include 4GB RAM, charge at as much as 18W, and will be offered in Obsidian Black and Dawn White colors. The Y20i, on the other hand, will charge at “normal” speeds, have 3GB RAM onboard, and can be found in Nebula Blue shade in addition to the Dawn White gradient.





vivo Y20 and Y20i

The remainder of the specs of the Y20 and Y20i consist of the Snapdragon 460 SoC, 6.51″ Halo Full View Display, and 5,000 mAh battery. The Y20 duo will include a side-mounted finger print reader and have a triple video camera setup on the back, consisting of 13MP main, 2MP macro and 2MP depth sensing unit systems. For selfies and video calls, there will be an 8MP front-facing video camera on the Y20 set.









vivo Y20 and Y20i specs

On the software application front, the Y20 and Y20i will run Android 10-based Funtouch OS 10.5 out of package with Dynamic Effects, EasyShare, iManager and AI Album includes in tow.

There’s no word from …