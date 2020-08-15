vivo Y20 is on the way with the Snapdragon 460 at the helm

vivo is obviously working on the follower to the Y19 that it released in 2015. The brand-new phone is unsurprisingly called Y20, and it has actually just recently been accredited by the Indonesian authorities.

This has actually provided us the upcoming phone’s design number, which is V2027. A bit of digging has actually exposed that a vivo V2027 has actually run Geekbench on July 27, handling a 252 single-core rating and 1,239 multi-core rating.

Information exposed by the benchmark listing and the page’s source informs us that the vivo Y20 will be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 460 chipset, paired with 4GB of RAM. It will run Android 10 from the first day, below vivo’s Funtouch OS skin.

Since the floodgates are now open, anticipate to hear more about the vivo Y20 quickly, ideally some more specifications will be outed.

