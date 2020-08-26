vivo Y20 and Y20i arrive with Snapdragon 460 and 5,000 mAh battery

The vivo Y20 and Y20i that dripped recently made their main launching today inIndia It’s really the 2 variations of the exact same phone with various quantities of RAM and color alternatives.

Both the Y20 and Y20i have the Snapdragon 460 SoC at the helm and are constructed around 6.51″ display screens of HD+ resolution. They boot Android 10-based Funtouch OS 10.5, have 64GB of storage onboard, and come with microSD card slots for storage growth as much as 256GB.

For photography, the Y20 duo has an overall of 4 electronic cameras – an 8MP selfie shooter inside the notch, and a triple electronic camera setup on the back making up a 13MP main, 2MP macro and 2MP depth sensing unit modules.

Other highlights of the Y20 set consist of the 3.5 mm earphone jack, side-mounted finger print reader, and 5,000 mAh battery with 18W quick charging assistance.

The vivo Y20 can be found in Obsidian Black and Dawn White colors, has 4GB RAM, and is priced at INR12,990 ($ 175/EUR150). The vivo Y20i, on the other hand, comes with 3GB RAM and is priced at INR11,490 ($ 155/EUR130). It’s provided in Nebula Blue gradient in addition to the Dawn White shade.

The Y20 and Y20i will be readily available for purchase beginning August 28 and September 3, respectively, through vivo India’s online shop, e-commerce sites and partner retailers throughout the nation.