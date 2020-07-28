Vivo X60s 5G surfaces with Snapdragon 765G, 33W charging

A vivo mobile phone with the design number V2006 has actually appeared on Geekbench, sporting a Snapdragon 765 G with 8GB of RAM and running Android 10.

That very same design gotten Bluetooth accreditation at the start of June under the name of vivo X60 s5G Additionally it was accredited with the Danish UL (Demko), exposing it will support 11 V/3A (33 W) charging).

So, settling the specifications we have a vivo mobile phone with a Snapdragon 765 G, 5G assistance and 33 W charging – which corresponds with both the vivo X50 and the vivo X50Pro Rumors likewise indicate this being the international variation of the China- bound vivo Z6 5G, nevertheless that phone has 44 W charging, which hints that these reports are inaccurate.

We’ll watch for more reports on the vivo V2006 and keep you upgraded.

