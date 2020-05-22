Vivo X50, X50 Pro Quad Rear Cameras and Colour Options Teased, 90Hz Refresh Rate Display Tipped

Vivo X50 smartphone is confirmed to launch on June 1. Vivo earlier this week revealed the telephone additionally has a sibling, specifically, Vivo X50 Pro. Now, the corporate by way of its Weibo account is teasing the official look of the smartphone in addition to their color choices and the quad rear digicam setup. Meanwhile, a notable tipster on the Chinese micro-blogging website has claimed that telephones will carry 90Hz refresh price show. Additionally, the tipster has claimed that the Vivo X50 Pro will include a 48-megapixel periscope-style digicam.

An official render posted on Vivo’s Weibo account highlights Vivo X50 Pro’s two color choices (in two shades of blue) whereas the vanilla Vivo X50 is out there in Pink color. It is indicated that each the Vivo X50 telephones will pack a hole-punch show.

Vivo has additionally revealed the quad rear digicam setup on the Vivo X50 collection. Last week, the corporate highlighted the micro gimbal digicam system on a Vivo X50 telephone that’s now speculated to be on the Pro mannequin. The gimbal digicam on the Pro is way bigger and the telephone’s rear digicam module is available in a novel design. While vanilla Vivo X50 additionally packs a quad rear digicam setup, it’s unclear whether or not the smartphone will embrace a micro-gimbal digicam system or not. Both the telephones are speculated to incorporate a periscope digicam. Other key particulars of Vivo X50 telephones such because the processor make, battery capability, storage possibility and so forth. are at the moment unknown. The value of smartphones additionally stays unclear.

To recall, the Vivo first teased the micro gimbal digicam system with the Vivo Apex 2020 idea telephone that was unveiled in February this 12 months. This explicit digicam system is claimed to supply considerably much less shaky and blurred pictures and movies, in comparison with the opposite smartphones.

Meanwhile, a notable tipster, Digital Chat Station (translated) on Weibo has indicated that each Vivo X50 and X50 Pro will function 90Hz refresh price show. It can be tipped that Vivo X50 Pro will carry a 48-megapixel periscope digicam.

More particulars in regards to the Vivo X50 and X50 Pro are anticipated from the corporate within the coming days.

Which is the bestselling Vivo smartphone in India? Why has Vivo not been making premium telephones? We interviewed Vivo’s director of brand name technique Nipun Marya to seek out out, and to speak in regards to the firm’s technique in India going ahead. We mentioned this on Orbital, our weekly know-how podcast, which you’ll be able to subscribe to by way of Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or simply hit the play button under.