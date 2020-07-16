Vivo X50, X50 Pro go official in India, price starts at Rs 34,990 ($465)

Vivo has launched its X50 series in India. It consists of two models, the Vivo X50 and Vivo X50 Pro. The two phones come equipped with a hole-punch display. They include features such as 3D Sound Tracking, Audio Zoom, and Super Night Mode 3.0. Moreover, the Vivo X50 Pro features a Gimbal Camera System that helps stabilize the frame for capturing clear still images and videos.

The Vivo X50 price in India starts at Rs 34,990 for the 128GB storage variant. The 256GB storage model will sell for Rs 37,990. It comes in Frost Blue and Glaze Black color options. On the other hand, the Vivo X50 Pro will cost Rs 49,990 for the single 256GB storage version. It comes in sole Alpha Grey color.

Both phones will be made available for purchase starting July 24, whereas the pre-bookings open today via offline and online retailers including Reliance Digital, Croma, Flipkart, Amazon, Vijay Sales, Paytm Mall, and Tata Cliq.

Vivo X50 and Vivo X50 Pro specifications