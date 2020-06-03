Vivo X50 vs Vivo X50 Pro vs Vivo X50 Pro+: Price, Specifications Compared

Vivo earlier this week introduced three new telephones as a part of the X50 sequence in China particularly, the Vivo X50, Vivo X50 Pro, and the Vivo X50 Pro+. All three telephones include quad rear digicam setups, however have totally different configurations for the sensors. The Vivo X50 Pro+ is the flagship smartphone out of the three with the most recent Snapdragon processor whereas the opposite two characteristic the comparatively mid-tier processors from Qualcomm. The Vivo X50 and Vivo X50 Pro will go on sale this month whereas the X50 Pro+ will go on sale someday in July.

Vivo X50 vs Vivo X50 Pro vs Vivo X50 Pro+: Price

The Vivo X50 is priced at CNY 3,498 (roughly Rs. 37,100) for the 8GB + 128GB variant whereas the 8GB + 256GB possibility is priced at CNY 3,898 (roughly Rs. 41,300). It is available in Black Mirror, Shallow, and Liquid Oxygen color choices. The telephone is up for pre-sales proper now on the official web site and the sale will begin from June 6.

The Vivo X50 Pro is priced at CNY 4,298 (roughly Rs. 45,600) for the 8GB + 128GB storage possibility and CNY 4,698 (roughly Rs. 49,800) for the 8GB + 256GB storage possibility. It is available in two colors particularly, Black Mirror and Liquid Oxygen and is up for pre-sale on the official web site. It will go on sale from June 12.

Finally, the Vivo X50 Pro+ is priced at CNY 4,998 (roughly Rs. 53,000) for the 8GB + 128GB storage possibility, CNY 5,498 (roughly Rs. 58,300) for the 8GB + 256GB storage possibility, and CNY 5,998 (roughly Rs. 63,300) for the 12GB + 256GB variant. The telephone will go on sale in July.

The firm has said that the Vivo X50 sequence shall be coming to India however there isn’t any timeline as of but.

Vivo X50 vs Vivo X50 Pro vs Vivo X50 Pro+: Specifications

All three telephones have dual-SIM (nano) assist and run Funtouch OS 10.5 on prime of Android 10. They have the identical 6.56-inch full-HD+ (1,080×2,376 pixels) AMOLED show with 398ppi pixel density, assist for HDR10+, and 19.8:9 side ratio. The Vivo X50 and Vivo X50 Pro characteristic 90Hz shows whereas the X50 Pro+ contains a 120Hz show. Under the hood, the Vivo X50 and Vivo X50 Pro characteristic the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G octa-core processor with as much as 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM. The Vivo X50 Pro+ alternatively, is powered by the octa-core Snapdragon 865 SoC with as much as 12GB of RAM.

The cameras on the Vivo X50 embrace a 48-megapixel main sensor with an f/1.6 lens, a 13-megapixel portrait digicam with f/2.48 aperture, an 8-megapixel sensor with a wide-angle f/2.2 lens, and a 5-megapixel sensor with an f/2.48 macro lens. On the entrance, there’s a 32-megapixel sensor with an f/2.48 lens. There is a 32-megapixel selfie digicam with f/2.48 aperture.

Coming to the Vivo X50 Pro, the telephone contains a 48-megapixel predominant digicam with f/1.6 aperture, a 13-megapixel portrait digicam with f/2.46 aperture, an 8-megapixel sensor with an f/3.Four telephoto lens, and an 8-megapixel sensor with an f/2.2 macro lens. The Vivo X50 Pro additionally has a gimbal digicam system for steady and clean movies. It additionally has the identical selfie digicam because the Vivo X50.

In distinction, the Vivo X50 Pro+ comes with a 50-megapixel main digicam, a 32-megapixel portrait digicam, a 13-megapixel sensor with a telephoto lens, and a 13-megapixel sensor with a macro lens. The identical 32-megapixel entrance digicam is current on the Vivo X50 Pro+ as properly.

For storage, all of the three telephones include as much as 256GB of UFS2.1 on board storage. Connectivity choices for the Vivo X50, X50 Pro, and X50 Pro+ embrace Wi-Fi, 5G, Bluetooth v5.1, GPS/GLONASS, NFC, and a USB Type-C port. The battery capability on the Vivo X50 is 4,200mAh whereas the Vivo X50 Pro comes with 4,315mAh. Both assist 33W quick charging. On the opposite hand, the Vivo X50 Pro+ comes with 4,350mAh battery capability with assist for 44W quick charging.

