Vivo X50, Vivo X50 Pro, Vivo X50 Pro+ With 32-Megapixel Selfie Camera Launched: Price, Specifications

Vivo X50 Pro+, Vivo X50 Pro, and Vivo X50 telephones are official after weeks of teasers, leaks, and rumours. The three new Vivo telephones help 5G and include a hole-punch show design. The telephones even have a number of cameras on the again. The Vivo X50 Pro + is powered by the Snapdragon 865 SoC, whereas the Vivo X50 and Vivo X50 Pro telephones use Snapdragon 765G SoC. All Vivo X50 sequence telephones embody in-display fingerprint sensor and embody as much as 256GB of inner storage choices.

Vivo X50 Pro+, Vivo X50 Pro, and Vivo X50 value, sale date

Vivo X50 is priced at CNY 3,498 (roughly Rs. 37,100) in China for the 8GB + 128GB storage possibility, and at CNY 3,898 (roughly Rs. 41,300) for the 8GB + 256GB possibility. The Vivo X50 will likely be supplied in Black Mirror, Shallow, and Liquid Oxygen color choices. The telephone is up for pre-sales proper now on the official website, and can go on sale from June 6.

The Vivo X50 Pro, however, is priced at CNY 4,298 (roughly Rs. 45,600) for the 8GB + 128GB storage possibility and at CNY 4,698 (roughly Rs. 49,800) for the 8GB + 256GB storage possibility. The telephone will likely be out there in Black Mirror and Liquid Oxygen color possibility. The Vivo X50 Pro can be up for pre-sales on the official website, and can go on sale from June 12.

Lastly, the Vivo X50 Pro+ is priced at CNY 4,998 (roughly Rs. 53,000) for the 8GB + 128GB storage possibility, at CNY 5,498 (roughly Rs. 58,300) for the 8GB + 256GB storage possibility, and at CNY 5,998 (roughly Rs. 63,300) for the 12GB + 256GB storage possibility. The Vivo X50 Pro+ will go on sale someday in July.

Vivo X50 specs

The Vivo X50 runs on Android 10-based Funtouch OS 10.5 and helps dual-SIM (Nano) connectivity. The telephone includes a 6.56-inch full-HD+ (1,080×2,376 pixels) AMOLED show with 398ppi pixel density, 92.Eight p.c screen-to-body ratio, and HDR. It is powered by the Snapdragon 765G SoC, paired with Adreno 620 GPU and as much as 8GB of RAM. Internal storage is obtainable as much as 256GB.

Coming to optics, the Vivo X50 has a quad digicam setup on the again with a 48-megapixel important digicam, a 13-megapixel portrait digicam, an 8-megapixel wide-angle digicam, and a 5-megapixel macro digicam. Rear digicam options embody 20x digital zoom, four-axis OIS, EIS, and extra. Additionally, Vivo X50 Pro has a gimbal digicam system for decreasing shake in handheld video footage. While taking pictures video, an on-screen animated ball known as the Gimbal Rada exhibits the gimbal’s motion to let customers know when the body is steady. Software tweaks like Vivo’s motion-deblur algorithm, customised sensors, and steady focus monitoring assist in furthering video readability.

Up entrance, the Vivo X50 has a 32-megapixel selfie digicam inside a hole-punch cutout with f/2.48 aperture. Front digicam options embody tremendous evening view, portrait, panorama, dynamic picture, AR cute shot, multi-style magnificence, magnificence make-up, filter, portrait mild impact, and extra.

There is a 4,200mAh battery with 33W quick charging help contained in the Vivo X50. Connectivity choices embody SA and NSA 5G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.1, USB Type-C, and extra. The Vivo X50 additionally packs an in-screen fingerprint sensor.

Vivo X50 Pro specs

The Vivo X50 Pro additionally runs on Android 10-based Funtouch OS 10.5 and helps dual-SIM (Nano) help. The telephone includes a 6.56-inch full-HD+ (1080×2376 pixels) AMOLED curved-edged show with 398ppi pixel density, 92.6 p.c screen-to-body ratio, and HDR10+ help. It is powered by the Snapdragon 765G SoC, paired with Adreno 620 GPU and as much as 8GB of RAM. Internal storage is obtainable as much as 256GB.

As for the cameras, the Vivo X50 Pro additionally has a quad digicam setup on the again with a 48-megapixel important digicam with f/1.6 aperture, a 13-megapixel portrait digicam with f/2.46 aperture, an 8-megapixel telephoto shooter with f/3.Four aperture, and an 8-megapixel macro digicam with f/2.2 aperture.

Camera options embody evening view, portrait, panorama, dynamic picture, gradual movement, quick video, skilled mode, time-lapse pictures, tremendous moon, AR cute shoot doc correction, OIS anti-shake, EIS video anti-shake, and extra.

Up entrance, the Vivo X50 Pro has a 32-megapixel selfie digicam inside a hole-punch cutout with f/2.45 aperture. Front digicam options embody evening view, portrait, panorama, dynamic picture, gradual movement, quick video, and AR cute shot.

The telephone has 4,315mAh battery with 33W quick charging help . Connectivity choices on the Vivo X50 Pro embody SA and NSA 5G, USB Type-C, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.1, and extra. The Vivo X50 Pro additionally packs an in-display fingerprint sensor.

Vivo X50 Pro+ specs

The show refresh price on on Vivo X50 Pro+ goes as much as 120Hz

The Vivo X50 Pro+ is powered by the Snapdragon 865 SoC, and it has a 50-megapixel important shooter with 1/1.3-inch pixel dimension for higher low mild pictures. The show refresh price on this premium variant goes as much as 120Hz, and it additionally helps 44W quick charging. The telephone has a leather-based end again panel and helps as much as 12GB RAM. Rest of the Vivo X50 Pro+ specs are equivalent to that of the Vivo X50 Pro.

Which is the bestselling Vivo smartphone in India? Why has Vivo not been making premium telephones? We interviewed Vivo’s director of name technique Nipun Marya to seek out out, and to speak concerning the firm’s technique in India going ahead. We mentioned this on Orbital, our weekly expertise podcast, which you’ll subscribe to through Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or simply hit the play button under.

