Vivo X50 to Launch on June 1, Gimbal Camera System Teased

Vivo X50 smartphone will launch on June 1, the corporate confirmed on Friday. The improvement got here a day after the cellphone’s branding was noticed in a Chinese actuality present that indicated the upcoming launch of the smartphone. At the second, Vivo has not shared any particulars in regards to the cellphone’s key specs, nonetheless, in a promo, the Chinese tech firm teased what seems to be the cellphone’s gimbal digital camera system that can assist with picture stabilisation.

The announcement about Vivo X50’s launch date was shared by the corporate on Weibo. Interestingly, the put up additionally highlights X50 “series” (translated), due to this fact, indicating that there may very well be a Pro variant of the cellphone as nicely. Moreover, the promo hooked up to the put up teased the cellphone’s gimbal digital camera system. The presence of a gimbal-like system will counsel the assist for improved picture stabilisation.

Notably, the micro gimbal digital camera was additionally seen on the Vivo Apex 2020 idea cellphone that was unveiled in February this yr. Vivo had claimed that the micro gimbal digital camera extends the stabilisation angle by 200 %, that means that this digital camera system can present considerably much less shaky and blurred photographs and movies, in contrast to the opposite smartphones.

Currently, the important thing specs of the smartphone are unknown, nonetheless, leaked Vivo X50 promotional materials reveals a hole-punch show on the highest left nook of the display screen. It can be speculated that the Vivo X50 cellphone(s) will include a quad rear digital camera setup.

With this launch, Vivo will add new telephones to its X collection. Vivo in December launched the Vivo X30 5G with triple rear cameras. More particulars in regards to the Vivo X50 are anticipated from the corporate within the coming days.