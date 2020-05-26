vivo X50 spotted on Geekbench and in new renders

The vivo X50 collection is coming June 1 and we have actually currently seen a lot of information regarding its cam arrangement, headlined by the Samsung GN1 sensing unit. Now both phones were provided on Chinese store JD.com, offering us thorough photos and verifying their layout distinctions.

vivo X50 in blue, black and pink

Both the X50 and its Pro brother or sister will certainly be supplied in blue and black shades with the X50 likewise obtaining a pink alternative. Both will certainly be supplied in 8/128 GB and 8/256 GB setups. The X50 will certainly include a level screen and 4 back cams with the very same Samsung GN1 primary shooter.The X50 Pro on the various other hand will certainly provide a much more innovative cam arrangement consisting of a 48 MP periscope system along with a bent screen.

vivo X50 Pro in blue and black

In enhancement to the new renders, the vanilla X50 was likewise spotted in a Geekbench listing birthing the V2005 A design number. It handled 615 factors in the single-core division and 1909 factors on the multi-core examination. Unfortunately we do not have much information on the chipset as it just provided as Snapdragon clocked at 1.8 GHz. The listing likewise verifies 8GB of RAM and Android 10.

vivo X50 Geekbench listing

Sources (in Chinese)1 2|Via