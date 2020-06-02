Vivo X50 Series Launching in India Soon, Vivo India CEO Reveals

Vivo X50 collection has simply been introduced in China, and CEO of Vivo India, Jerome Chen, has revealed by means of a Facebook publish that it will likely be coming to India quickly. While Chen didn’t share the precise date when the Vivo X50 collection will launch in India, this information comes two years after the final Vivo X-series telephone launched in the nation – Vivo X21. The Vivo X50 collection contains the Vivo X50, Vivo X50 Pro, and Vivo X50 Pro+, and all three telephones include 5G help.

As per the Facebook post by Chen, the Vivo X50 collection might be coming to India quickly. There is not any timeline or pricing talked about in the publish.

Vivo X50, Vivo X50 Pro, Vivo X50 Pro+ worth

The new Vivo X50, Vivo X50 Pro, and Vivo X50 Pro+ telephones are at the moment up for pre-bookings in China and can go on sale in the nation beginning June 6. The Vivo X50 worth begins at CNY 3,498 (roughly Rs. 37,100) for the bottom 8GB + 128GB mannequin. The Vivo X50 Pro worth begins at CNY 4,298 (roughly Rs. 45,600) for the bottom 8GB + 128GB variant, whereas Vivo X50 Pro+ begins at CNY 4,998 (roughly Rs. 53,000) for the bottom 8GB + 128GB mannequin

To recall, the final Vivo X-series telephone that got here to India was the Vivo X21. It was launched in March of 2018 and was one of many first telephones to carry an in-display fingerprint scanner to the nation. It was launched at Rs. 35,990 and packs the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 SoC with 6GB of RAM.

Vivo X50, Vivo X50 Pro, Vivo X50 Pro+ specs

Vivo X50 and Vivo X50 Pro characteristic 6.56-inch shows with 1,080×2,376 pixels decision and 90Hz refresh fee. The telephones are powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G SoC and include 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with storage choices going as much as 256GB. The Vivo X50 has a 4,200mAh battery whereas the Vivo X50 Pro packs a barely bigger 4,315mAh battery, nonetheless, each help 33W quick charging.

As for cameras, each characteristic quad rear digital camera setups with the one distinction being the non-Pro variant comes with a 5-megapixel macro digital camera whereas the Pro variant comes with an 8-megapixel wide-angle digital camera that doubles as a macro shooter.

On the opposite hand, the Vivo X50 Pro+ is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC and comes with as much as 12GB of RAM. There is a 120Hz refresh fee display screen on the X50 Pro+. It additionally options an enhanced quad rear digital camera setup and a 4,315mAh battery that helps 44W quick charging.