Vivo X50 series Indian launch teased, likely coming on July 16

The vivo X50 is really a smartphone lineup that is about mobile photography with custom sensors and unique design of the camera setup. Two phones are already trying to sell in China – vivo X50, and vivo X50 Pro, as the vivo X50 Pro+ is expected to hit the shelves in a few days.

The first two will also be scheduled to reach outside China – they’ll hit India “soon”, plus one leakster on Twitter says the date might be July 16.

The vivo X50 series already has a dedicated landing promo page on Flipkart, and the phone will sell on Amazon India as well. Claims are all three models will launch simultaneously with offer for early adopters, free screen protectors, some bank cashback and a discount for the vivo TWS Neo earphones.

The vivo X50 Pro+ brings a 50 MP camera with Samsung’s ISOCELL GN1 1/1.3” sensor. There is also a periscope lens with as much as 60x Hybrid Zoom, and a 13 MP portrait cam. The regular X50 Pro is intriguing on its – it brings a 48MP Sony IMX598 camera with a unique gimbal-style stabilization.

The vivo X50 is mostly in regards to the style – it is a big thin phone with 5G connectivity, AMOLED, and a realistic price tag.

The phones have starting prices of the equivalent of $700, $600, and $490, respectively. We need certainly to wait weekly to see if India will get the exact same prices, though.

