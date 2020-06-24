vivo X50 Pro with gimbal OIS arrives in global markets next month

At the beginning of this month, vivo unveiled its latest smartphone innovation: a gimbal optical image stabilization system, that your vivo X50 Pro uses for its main camera sensor instead of a conventional OIS system.

The X50 Pro was joined in the spotlight by the vanilla X50 and the X50 Pro+ (although confusingly the latter drops the gimbal-like stabilization despite its name implying it’s really a step up in all areas set alongside the Pro).

That announcement was in China, for the Chinese market, but if you were patiently waiting to hear in regards to a global release, here’s what’s promising for you. vivo is going to just take the X50 series out of China next month.

That’s every thing we know up to now – which, admittedly, isn’t much. But expect these handsets found wherever vivo already comes with an official presence outside of its home country. So, in Asia, we shall probably see them in – among other places – Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand, Indonesia, and, obviously, India. We’ll give you pricing and availability details if we have them.

Via