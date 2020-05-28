Vivo X50 Pro, Vivo X50 Spotted on Retail Site Ahead of Launch, Specifications Tipped

Vivo X50 and Vivo X50 Pro specs and pictures have been leaked in an e-commerce itemizing forward of the launch Both telephones are all set to launch in China on June 1. Running as much as the launch, a number of leaks and teasers have confirmed up on-line. The two telephones have now been noticed on JD.com revealing design particulars forward of its official. The Vivo X50 has been noticed on Geekbench as effectively tipping key specs. Separately actual world photographs of the 2 telephones have additionally leaked on-line, alongside key specification particulars of the Vivo X50.

Vivo X50, Vivo X50 Pro Render Leak

Starting with the JD.com listing, the Vivo X50 and Vivo X50 Pro have been spotted on the retail website forward of official launch. The listings are dwell with official renders, revealing design particulars of the telephones. The Vivo X50 is seen sporting a hole-punch show with the reduce out for the selfie digicam positioned on the highest left nook of the display screen. There are minimal bezels on all sides of the show. and it’s listed to return with a in-screen fingerprint sensor onboard. At the again, the Vivo X50 comes with an AI quad digicam setup with all 4 cameras aligned vertically – positioned on the highest left nook.

The Vivo X50 is listed to return in Liquid Oxygen, Black Mirror, and Shallow color fashions and in two configurations – 8GB RAM + 128GB storage and 8GB RAM + 256GB storage. The Vivo X50 Pro, on the opposite hand, is seen to return with a curved show design and the quad cameras on the again are positioned otherwise. There can also be a further gimbal digicam on the again for regular video capturing. The Vivo X50 Pro is listed to return in Black Mirror and Liquid Oxygen color choices and is listed in two configurations – 8GB RAM + 128GB and 8GB RAM + 256GB. JD.com doesn’t listing the technical specs of the 2 telephones.

Chinese tipster Digital Chat Station has leaked specs of the Vivo X50 and real life images of each – the Vivo X50 and Vivo X50 Pro. These photographs are an identical in design to these which were listed on JD.com. The real-life photographs have been leaked within the Liquid Oxygen color choice.

Vivo X50 Pro actual life photographs leaked in Liquid Oxygen

Photo Credit: Weibo

Vivo X50, Vivo X50 Pro Specifications

Coming to the Geekbench listing, a Vivo cellphone with mannequin quantity V2005A has been noticed, and it’s largely anticipated to be the Vivo X50. The cellphone is listed to run on Android 10 and be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon octa-core processor with base frequency clocked at 1.8GHz. The Geekbench itemizing suggests 8GB RAM on the Vivo X50. The single-core rating of the cellphone is at 615 factors, and the multi-core rating is at 1909 factors.

Lastly, the tipster Digital Chat Station reveals specs of the Vivo X50, and it’s tipped to characteristic a 6.56-inch full-HD+ (1080×2376 pixels) Super AMOLED show with 90Hz refresh fee. The cellphone is rumoured to be powered by the Snapdragon 765G processor. The quad digicam setup is predicted to incorporate a 48-megapixel Sony IMX598 digicam, a 13-megapixel Samsung S5K3L6 digicam, an 8-megapixel OmniVision OV08A10 telephoto digicam, and a final 8-megapixxel Hynix Hi846 ultra-wide lens. Up entrance, the cellphone is rumoured to incorporate a 32-megapixel Samsung GD1 sensor.

The Vivo X50 could embrace a 4,315mAh battery with 33W quick charging help. It is tipped to supply help for a 3.5mm audio jack and embrace an AK4377a Hi-Fi audio chip as effectively.

Which is the bestselling Vivo smartphone in India? Why has Vivo not been making premium telephones? We interviewed Vivo’s director of model technique Nipun Marya to seek out out, and to speak concerning the firm’s technique in India going ahead. We mentioned this on Orbital, our weekly expertise podcast, which you’ll be able to subscribe to through Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or simply hit the play button beneath.