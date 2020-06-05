vivo X50 Pro+ to go on pre-order on June 16

The vivo X50 household launched this week consists of three telephones – vanilla vivo X50, a vivo X50 Pro, and the vivo X50 Pro+. While the primary two have been instantly obtainable for pre-order in China, the preliminary info on the provision of the mightiest of three was a obscure “July”.

Now, we get a bit extra because the X50 Pro+ appeared on the web site of the Chinese on-line retailer JD.com. It will probably be obtainable for pre-order beginning June 16, which factors to precise shipments within the early days of subsequent month though a selected date continues to be not supplied.

Prices start from CNY4,998 ($700) for the 8/128GB model and go as excessive as CNY5,998 ($840) for the 12/256GB choice in Gravity Blue or Camel Leather (the colours are machine-translated).











vivo X50 Pro+

The vivo X50 Pro+ differs from the non-Plus model with a 50MP digital camera that includes Samsung’s model new ISOCELL GN1 1/1.3 sensor. Unfortunately that module is just too heavy for the gimble stabilization of the vanilla Pro so it makes use of typical OIS.



There can also be a periscope shooter on the again with an 8MP sensor and one other 8MP digital camera with ultrawide and macro duties.

We are additionally anticipating vivo to shortly checklist the telephone on its web site – whereas we acquired the essential specs there are nonetheless some uncertainties like precise battery capability, dimensions and supported community bands.

Source (in Chinese) | Via