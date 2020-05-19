vivo X50 Pro to come with the new Samsung GN1 sensor

Vivo already teased its upcoming vivo X50 Pro on a number of events however right now’s Weibo submit from the firm’s product supervisor in China revealed a bit extra about the spectacular digital camera setup the cellphone is meant to carry. He shared Samsung’s information about the just-announced ISOCELL GN1 sensor, which might counsel a few of his firm’s merchandise will use it and what higher candidate than the X50 Pro.

It goes properly in line with one other teaser from the firm, which is all about the low-light efficiency of the digital camera on the X50 Pro. Moreover, Samsung mentioned that the sensor is already in mass manufacturing so we must always begin seeing telephones with the GN1 fairly quickly and by the appears of it, vivo’s providing can be the first one.





vivo’s government even boasted 2.4µm pixels, 1/1.3″ sensor dimension and that the digital camera is ready to output 100MP photos. All of the specs match the GN1 sensor so indisputably, the X50 Pro can be capturing with it.

