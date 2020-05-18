vivo X50 Pro to come with gimbal-like stabilization, thanks to new camera tech

vivo has actually simply shared an awesome intro video clip its upcoming X50 smart device schedule, which is meant to show up on June 1.

The clip is everything about the gimbal-like stabilization with progressed optics that imitate the human eye. The lens can turn in any type of instructions and also aircraft. There are likewise a number of close-up shots of the camera component exposing a quad-camera variety with a devoted periscope zoom system.

Previous reports factor at a bent, 6.56- inch FHD+ high-refresh-rate Samsung- made AMOLED panel with a punch-hole for the selfie camera yet absolutely nothing is verified at this moment.

