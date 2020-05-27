vivo X50 Pro live photos surface, as do specs for the vanilla X50 

vivos X50 telephones inch nearer to official standing one teaser or leak at a time. Live photos of the vivo X50 Pro provide a non-CGI look a the again and that distinctive digicam island. Theres additionally a shot of the entrance, remember the fact that the display may have curved sides.









vivo X50 Pro live photos

The firm posted an official teaser, that includes an expert video crane, a hand-held gimbal and the gadget that aspires to supply the identical stage of smoothness  the X50 Pro and its micro-cloud stabilization.

Meanwhile, leakster Digital Chat Station posted some specs for the vanilla vivo X50. It may have a Samsung-made 6.56 AMOLED show with 1080p+ decision and 90Hz refresh fee. It will likely be curved as properly, as weve seen in renders.

The digicam division includes a 48MP Sony IMX598 as the main sensor, a Samsung S5K3L6 sensor with 13MP decision, an 8MP OmniVision OV08A10 (particularly designed for 2x and 3x telephoto cameras) and an 8MP Hynix Hi-846 sensor (presumably for the extremely extensive cam). The 32MP Samsung GD1 sensor ought to go inside the punch gap on the entrance.

The vivo X50 will likely be powered by a Snapdragon 765G chipset and a 4,315mAh battery, in line with DCS. That battery will cost at 33W. There will even be a DAC chip, AK4377a, making the possibilities of a 3.5mm headphone jack fairly good.









Renders: vivo X50 Pro  vivo X50

The vivo X50 and X50 Pro will likely be formally unveiled on June 1 (if theres something left to announce by then).

