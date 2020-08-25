vivo X50 Pro+ in for review

Last month, we reviewed the vivo X50 Pro. It’s a premium midrange smartphone with a first-of-its-kind gimball system built into the main camera. That phone was in the middle of its lineup and the top-end phone of its lineup is the vivo X50 Pro+, which we’ve finally received in the office ready for review.

The vivo X50 Pro+ comes with a Snapdragon 865 chipset and a higher-end camera setup (on paper) than the X50 Pro – well, minus the gimball system. There’s a 6.56-inch FHD+ AMOLED screen with 120Hz refresh rate, Android 10 with Funtouch 10.5 out of the box, and faster UFS 3.1 internal storage is the standard (up to 256GB).

The quad-cam setup is made up of a main 50MP camera with f/1.9 aperture and Dual Pixel Autofocus, there’s a 13MP periscope telephoto camera with 5X optical zoom, a second 32MP telephoto camera with 2X optical zoom, and a 13MP ultra wide camera with 120-degree field of view. That 50MP camera can capture 8K video as well. The front-facing camera is identical to the one on the X50 Pro: it’s a 32MP camera with f/2.5 aperture lens.

The battery isn’t much larger than the X50 Pro at 4350 mAh, but it does have a beefier fast-charge adapter with up to 44W output and an advertised 62% recharge in 30 minutes.

We anticipate the experience will be mostly the same…