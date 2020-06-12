vivo X50 Pro goes on sale

The vivo X50 Pro was officially unmasked last week, and today it’s hitting hte shelves. The Snapdragon 765G-powered device is available at major Chinese online retailers like Tmall.com and Suning in two memory combinations.

The vivo X50 Pro was announced with a unique camera design – the major 48MP shooter with a Sony IMX598 sensor sitting on top with a new gimbal system that promises unrivaled stabilization. There is a 2x telephoto snapper and an 8MP ultrawide-angle shooters sitting below, alongside another 8MP behind a 5x periscope lens.

On the leading, were taking a look at a 6.56 OLED panel with Full Hd+ resolution, UD fingerprint scanner, and an individual cutout in the top left corner for the 32 MP selfie camera. Other specs add a 4,315 mAh battery with 33W fast-charging, Android 10 out from the box and all the latest connectivity options, including 5G.









vivo X50 Pro in Blue and Black

The vivo X50 Pro comes in Blue or Black, and the price is CNY4,298 ($607/535) for the 8/128 GB variant, or CNY4,698 ($665/585) if you want double the storage. Currently, the device is offered only in China, meaning it’s going to lack Google services. We are yet to hear more about the worldwide availability of the device.

Source (in Chinese)