vivo X50 Pro+ gets a special Alexander Wang Edition

The current flagship in the vivo portfolio is the X50 Pro+ – it sports a 50MP 1/1.31” sensor with f/1.9 aperture in front, a 13MP periscope telephoto cam with 5X optical zoom and another telephoto shooter, this one being 32 MP with 2X optical zoom for portraits with pixel-binning technology.
Now vivo has decided to also take its looks up a notch and launched a special edition of the X50 Pro+ in collaboration with the Alexander Wang fashion brand.
The phone comes with a customized back panel and a special theme for the FuntouchOS 10.5 that will be exclusively available for these units. On the inside, it is the very same Snapdragon 865-powered device, but vivo decided to go all in and equipped the special version with its mightiest memory combination – 12GB RAM + 256GB storage.
The vivo X50 Pro+ Alexander Wang Edition, as is the full name of this phone, will go on pre-order on September 17 at the company website. The price remains the same as the regular 12/256 GB versions – CNY5,998 or about $875/€745.
The X50 Pro+ is unlikely to arrive outside China, so if you’re willing to purchase it, beware that it will lack any Google services and you might have trouble installing them from scratch.