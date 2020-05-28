Vivo X50 Pro full specs are out, more photos leak

vivo is predicted to introduce one other uncommon digicam with the X50 lineup the place the 4 shooters are lined in a 1-2-1 vertical setup. Yesterday we noticed some early photos and the specs of the vanilla Vivo X50, however now the Vivo X50 Pro specs sheet can be on-line, due to a leaked presentation.

We are a Snapdragon 765G-powered telephone with big display screen and 90Hz refresh price, in addition to Sony IMX598 48MP principal digicam.

It is fairly simple to learn the specs, even when they are in Chinese – 6.56 OLED panel with Full HD+ decision, 8GB RAM and 128/256GB storage. The single selfie digicam, hidden within the higher left nook behind a punch gap might be 32MP.

The quad-cam setup on the again is actually intriguing – the primary snapper might be accompanied by an 8MP periscope telephoto shooter, one other 13MP digicam with 2x optical zoom for correct portrait pictures, and an 8MP ultrawide-angle cam.













More vivo X50 Pro leaked photos

The telephone will arrive with a 4,315mAh battery, supporting 33W quick charging. vivo will even deliver NFC to the X50 Pro for funds like the corporates in-house platform vivo Pay and a few fundamental connectivity.

The worth of this complete ensemble might be CNY3,998 ($560/505), though we аre but to be taught if that is the model with 128GB or 256GB storage. The launch is scheduled for Monday, June 1, when the final unknown might be introduced – the day of availability.

