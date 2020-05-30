Vivo X50 Pro+ flagship pops-up in new leak

Vivos new X50 household is simply across the nook and needs to be formally unveiled on June 1. After a myriad of leaks and official teasers, over the previous few weeks, we truthfully thought that we had a good suggestion of what to anticipate from the upcoming vanilla X50 and the X50 Pro. In a contemporary new plot twist, although, we now have a picture detailing a 3rd X50 Pro+ mannequin. This one  a correct Snapdragon 865 flagship.







vivo X50 lineup specs

A probably complicated revelation, this new improvement does clarify sure inconsistencies from the previous few days. Mainly, the truth that the X50 Pro was listed alongside a 48MP Sony IMX598 digital camera module, as a substitute of the new Samsung 50MP ISOCELL GN1 sensor, that vivo already teased in one among its promos. Turns out, the Samsung GN1 will likely be reserved for the X50 Pro+ mannequin.

Other than a Snapdragon 865 chipset and 50MP predominant digital camera upgrades, the supply additionally claims that this newly unearthed X50 Pro+ will include a 120Hz HDR10+ OLED show. Also  sooner charging speeds of 44W. In distinction, that leaves the X50 Pro with a 90Hz panel with HDR10+, additional downgraded and missing the HDR certification in the vanilla X50. Other than swapping the principle 50MP GN1 digital camera for a 48MP Sony IMX598 one, the X50 Pro appears to be packing the very same complementary sensors on its again. 8MP periscope telephoto, as much as 60x zoom, 13MP digital camera with 2x optical zoom, 13MP ultrawide and an 8MP macro appear to be the at present agreed-on set. But, there are some discrepancies between leaks in this space as properly. The supply is ambiguous about whether or not the common X50 will downgrade this setup any additional nonetheless, however it does verify that the maim 48MP snapper will likely be current.













More vivo X50 Pro leaked pictures

There are different refined variations between the three gadgets that may be simply noticed in the leaked picture, as properly. Overall, nonetheless, the trio is absolutely related in specs, which possible means they receivedt be too far aside in pricing both. The CNY 3998 ($560/505) determine has been leaked on a earlier event and remains to be affiliated with the X50 Pro. As indicated, the Pro+ will certainly be breaking previous the CNY 4000 mark. Unfortunately, there is no such thing as a particular pricing out there, as of but.

Source