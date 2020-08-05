vivo X50 hands-on review – GSMArena.com tests

Introduction

The vivo X50 is vivo’s mid- variety smart device with a concentrate on video camera efficiency. This is the more affordable of the 2 X50 phones, the other being the vivo X50 Pro that we examined just recently.

The basic X50 is not too away from the function set of the X50Pro The significant distinctions in between the 2 phones boil down to the option of chipsets, screens and some elements of the rear video camera system.







vivo X50 • vivo X50 Pro

The vivo X50 includes the Snapdragon 730 chipset rather of the Snapdragon 765 G, it has a flat rather of a curved screen and the rear video camera does not have the “gimbal” stabilization and swaps out among the telephoto lenses for a macro. The remainder of the requirements are remarkably comparable, consisting of the primary video camera sensing unit on the back.

Vivo X50 specifications: