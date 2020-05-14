Vivo X50 Branding Spotted on Reality Show, Promo Image Surfaces Online

Vivo X50 has actually dripped in numerous fresh leakages online, meaning a potential launch in the future. For beginners, the Vivo X50 branding was spotted throughout a reality show in China, as well as a blurred picture of the phone’s retail bundle was likewise dripped. There is likewise a brand-new promo image leakage on the Chinese social media sites website Weibo, as well as a different image leakage in which the name of the phone is not pointed out, however it seems comparable to what little bit can be seen in the retail box leakage.

Starting with the Vivo X50 tag on the reality show, Gizmochina reports that brand-new branding in a reality TELEVISION show called ‘Go Fighting!’ in China has actually been spotted. The record shares an image in which the Vivo X50 branding can plainly be seen on phase. This recommends that Vivo has actually currently begun marketing the gadget in the area, as well as launch might occur quickly. Vivo is recognized to begin marketing its gadgets in advance of launch, as well as appears like the Vivo X50 is getting the exact same therapy.

There is likewise a blurred picture of the Vivo X50 retail box that has actually been dripped, as well as due to its low quality, the layout is tough to analyze. Even after that, the retail box recommends 5G assistance, a light blue colour slope panel coating, as well as a rectangular-shaped video camera component resting on the leading left of the back panel. A different image leak on Weibo from Vivo X50 advertising product reveals a hole-punch screen on the leading left edge of the display. This image is likewise extremely pixelated, as well as information relating to back video camera sensing units are smeared indistinct.

Vivo has actually not made any kind of statements relating to the Vivo X50

Photo Credit: Weibo

Separately, there is one more leak on Weibo revealing the front as well as rear of an unidentified smart device, as well as evaluating by the appearances of it, it looks comparable in layout as that received the promo leakage. This leakage, sadly, is likewise of extremely low quality, however 4 video camera sensing units at the back can be seen resting up and down one listed below the various other. Vivo has actually embraced a dual-shade rectangle-shaped video camera component layout with one sensing unit being in a somewhat lighter color, while the others are on a darker surface area. The hole-punch screen can be seen on this dripped design also. Again, we aren’t certain whether this is an image leakage of the Vivo X50 or otherwise, as well as we suggest you take this gently.

There is no word from Vivo relating to the launch of the Vivo X50, however considered that a lot of leakages have actually emerged, in addition to branding on a reality show, the launch must be quickly.

(This tale has actually not been modified by NDTV team as well as is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)