vivo X50 and X50 Pro to launch on July 16/17 in several markets

Vivo’s X50 family is on the shelves in China but it’s still awaiting worldwide release according to most recent reports. In fact, India is meant to obtain the trio soon, although there is no specific date.

And according to sources familiar with the situation, the company is planning to release the vanilla X50 and the X50 Pro to other markets throughout the world on July 16 or 17. Yes, that means the Pro+ will simply be available in select markets. Of course, India and China are on the list.

There’s still a possibility that vivo will launch its most premium model, the X50 Pro+ later in other countries too.

