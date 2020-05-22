vivo X50 and X50 Pro appear in new renders and promo video

Weve seen an intensive variety of leaks and particulars concerning the upcoming vivo X50 sequence in the previous week. It has been making waves with its digicam prowess headlined by the Samsung ISOCELL GN1 sensor and its spectacular gimbal-like picture stabilization system. Weve already heard that there might be a daily X50 alongside the Pro mannequin and now vivo launched official renders to again up this declare.

We can see the X50 and its Pro sibling in three of the official colours with the vanilla X50 being the pink one. It has a unique digicam setup however appears to retain the Samsung GN1 sensor on prime however will omit the devoted periscope unit. In addition to the official teasers, Chinese tipster Digital Chat Station revealed that the X50 sequence will include 90Hz shows and the Pros periscope unit could have a 48MP sensor behind it. The X50 will include a 2.5D display screen whereas the one on the Pro will provide a extra dramatic curved impact.





Alongside these new particulars we additionally get a promo video that exhibits out the total focal size vary of the X50 Pro which might be able to as much as 60X hybrid zoom. The X50 sequence is scheduled to debut on June 1 which leaves loads of time for extra particulars to emerge.

