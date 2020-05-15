vivo X50 5G is coming on June 1

vivo not too long ago unveiled the X50 Lite and the corporate as we speak introduced it is going to convey the vanilla X50 initially of subsequent month. The X50 5G can be introduced in China on June 1 and whereas vivo hasn’t revealed any particulars concerning the smartphone but, a picture on the corporate’s official China web site teases the smartphone as “professional imaging flagship” (machine translated).





Recent leaks coming out of China revealed the X50 5G will sport a punch gap show with an oblong digicam setup on the again.

More particulars concerning the vivo X50 5G are prone to floor within the coming days via leaks and official teasers.

Source (in Chinese) | Via