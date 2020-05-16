Vivo V19 vs Vivo V17: Price in India, Specifications Compared

Vivo V19 has simply been launched in India after its world debut early final month. The telephone boasts of six cameras, 4 on the again and two on the entrance, together with different spectacular specs. It comes in two storage choices, each of which have 8GB of RAM. On the opposite hand, the final technology Vivo V17 that was launched in India again in December of final yr, additionally has 4 cameras on the again which have the identical configuration. So, let’s put the 2 telephones face to face and see what all is totally different.

Vivo V19 vs Vivo V17: Price in India

The Vivo V19 comes in two variants, 8GB RAM and 128GB storage in addition to 8GB RAM and 256GB storage. The 128GB mannequin is priced at Rs. 27,990 whereas the 256GB mannequin is priced at Rs. 31,990. The Vivo V19 has two color choices specifically, Mystic Silver and Piano Black. On the opposite hand, the Vivo V17 comes in a single 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant that’s priced at Rs. 22,990. It is obtainable in Glacier Ice (White) and Midnight Ocean (Black) color choices.

Vivo V19 vs Vivo V17: Specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Vivo V19 runs Funtouch OS 10, based mostly on Android 10, whereas the Vivo V17 runs Funtouch OS 9.2, based mostly on Android 9 Pie. Both the Vivo V19 and the Vivo V17 function a 6.44-inch full-HD+ (1,080×2,400 pixels) Super AMOLED show with an in-display fingerprint sensor. Under the hood, the newer Vivo V19 is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 SoC, coupled with 8GB of RAM whereas the older Vivo V17 is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 SoC with 8GB RAM.

In phrases of optics, the Vivo V19 contains a quad rear digicam setup that features a 48-megapixel major sensor with an f/1.79 lens, an 8-megapixel sensor with a wide-angle f/2.2 lens, a 2-megapixel depth sensor with an f/2.Four lens, and at last a 2-megapixel sensor with a macro f/2.Four lens. On the entrance, it has 32-megapixel sensor with f/2.08 lens in addition to an 8-megapixel sensor f/2.28 lens. In distinction, the Vivo V17’s quad rear digicam setup consists of the identical setup because the Vivo V19 with the one distinction being that the first 48-megapixel digicam is joined by an f/1.Eight lens. On the entrance, the Vivo V17 has a single 32-megapixel digicam with f/2.45 aperture.

For storage, the Vivo V19 comes with as much as 256GB of onboard storage whereas the Vivo V17 comes with a most of 128GB. Connectivity choices in Vivo V19 embody twin band Wi-Fi, 4G LTE, GPS, GLONASS, Bluetooth v5.0, and a USB Type-C port for charging. The Vivo V17 however, comes with 4G VoLTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/A-GPS, and a USB Type-C port.

Both telephones embody 4,500mAh battery however the Vivo V19 helps 33W quick charging with FlashCharge 2.Zero know-how whereas the Vivo V17 helps 18W quick charging. In phrases of dimensions, the newer Vivo telephone measures 159.64×75.04×8.5mm and weighs 186.5 grams whereas the older telephone measures 159.01×74.17×8.54mm and weighs 176 grams.

