Vivo V19 vs Poco X2: Price in India, Specifications Compared

Vivo V19 was released in India on Tuesday with twin selfie electronic camera arrangement and also Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 SoC. The phone has actually involved the nation after a number of hold-ups because of coronavirus. Its price begins atRs 27,990 for the 8GB + 128 GB storage space version. On the various other hand, Poco X2 debuted in India in February this year. This phone likewise has a double selfie electronic camera arrangement and also is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 G SoC. Here is a comprehensive contrast of both the phones.

Vivo V19 vs Poco X2 price in India

The Vivo V19 price in India begins atRs 27,990 for the 8GB + 128 GB storage space version. It will certainly be costRs 31,990 for the 8GB + 256 GB storage space version. The phone will certainly be up for grabs in 2 colour alternatives, Piano Black and also Mystic Silver.

In contrast, Poco X2 is valued atRs 15,999 for the reduced end 6GB + 64 GB storage space version. You can purchase its 6GB + 128 GB version forRs 16,999 To acquisition its 8GB + 256 GB version, you will certainly need to spendRs 19,999 The phone comes in Atlantis Blue, Matrix Purple, and also Phoenix Red colour alternatives.

Vivo V19 vs Poco X2 specifications

Vivo V19 is a dual-SIM phone that runs EnjoyableTo uch OS 10, based upon Android10 The smart device has actually obtained a 6.44- inch full-HD+ (1,080 x2,400 pixels) Super AMOLED hole-punch screen. It includes 6th-gen Corning Gorilla Glass defense. The Vivo phone is outfitted with Snapdragon 712 SoC, combined with 8GB of RAM and also as much as 256 GB of inner storage space.

On the various other hand, Poco X2 boots MIUI for Poco, based upon Android10 It likewise includes a full-HD+ (1,080 x2,400 pixels) present that is 6.67- inch in dimension. The screen has 120 Hz rejuvenate price, 20:9 facet proportion, and also a pill-shaped opening strike intermediary. This phone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 G SoC, combined with as much as 8GB of RAM and also 256 GB of storage space.

Vivo V19 vs Poco X2 electronic camera attributes

Coming to the electronic camera division, the Vivo V19 sporting activities a quad back electronic camera arrangement. It consists of a 48- megapixel main electronic camera with f/1.79 aperture, an 8-megapixel wide-angle shooter with f/2.2 aperture, and also 2 2-megapixel sensing units with f/2.4 aperture to allow macro and also bokeh features. For selfies, the Vivo phone has actually obtained twin video cameras in a pill-shaped intermediary with a 32- megapixel main electronic camera helped by an 8-megapixel second electronic camera.

Poco X2 likewise includes quad video cameras at the back. It consists of a 64- megapixel main Sony IMX686 sensing unit with an f/1.89 lens, an 8-megapixel wide-angle shooter with a 120- level field of vision, a 2-megapixel deepness sensing unit, and also a 2-megapixel macro snapper with an f/2.4 aperture. For selfies, this phone likewise includes twin video cameras that consist of a 20- megapixel main shooter helped by a 2-megapixel deepness sensing unit, in a pill-shaped hole-punch intermediary.

The Vivo V19 comes outfitted with a 4,500 mAh battery supporting 33 W FlashCharge 2.0. Its measurements are 159.64 x7504 x8.5 mm and also it evaluates 186.5 grams. For connection, there is Bluetooth v5.0, USB Type- C, GPS, OTG, and also dual-band Wi-Fi You likewise obtain an in- screen finger print sensing unit on the phone. Other sensing units consist of an ambient light sensing unit, distance sensing unit, accelerometer, e-compass, and also gyroscope.

Poco X2 loads a 4,500 mAh battery with 27 W quick billing assistance. You obtain a side-mounted finger print sensing unit on the phone. In regards to connection, you obtain 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/c, USB Type- C, and also a 3.5 mm earphone jack, Bluetooth, GENERAL PRACTITIONER/ A-GPS. Its measurements are 165.30 x7660 x8.79 mm and also it evaluates 208 grams.