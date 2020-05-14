Vivo V19 vs Oppo Reno 3 Pro: Price in India, Specifications Compared

Vivo V19 just recently made its India launching after the international launch early last month. The phone’s crucial attributes consist of a double selfie electronic camera configuration, Snapdragon 712 SoC, as well as 4500 mAh battery. With the launch of this phone in the nation, Vivo will certainly be a providing hard competitors to the similarity Oppo Reno 3 Pro that was introduced in very early-March Both the phones supply comparable attributes, nonetheless, the beginning price of Vivo V19 is aboutRs 4,100 more affordable than the beginning price of Oppo Reno 3 Pro.

So, in situation you’re questioning just how the Vivo V19 compares to the Oppo Reno 3 Pro, a minimum of theoretically, right here’s a take a look at what establishes both phones apart.

Vivo V19 vs Oppo Reno 3 Pro: Price in India

The Vivo V19 comes in 2 versions, 8GB + 128 GB storage space in addition to 8GB + 256 GB storage space. The 128 GB version is valued atRs 27,990 while the 256 GB version pricesRs 31,990 Both the versions of the mobile phone are provided in 2 colour choices particularly, Mystic Silver as well as Piano Black.

On the various other hand, Oppo Reno 3 Pro present price begins atRs 31,990 for the 8GB + 128 GB storage space variation. The Oppo phone likewise has a 256 GB variation that was introduced in India atRs 32,990 However, Oppo in April changed the rates of numerous Oppo mobile phones as well as presently, there’s no details offered regarding the brand-new price of 256 GB variation. The Reno 3 Pro is provided in Auroral Blue, Midnight Black, as well as Sky White colour choices.

Vivo V19 vs Oppo Reno 3 Pro: Specifications

Coming to the specifications, the dual-SIM (Nano) Vivo V19 runs Funtouch OS 10, based upon Android 10, while the dual-SIM (Nano) Oppo Reno 3 Pro runs ColorOS 7, based upon Android10 Vivo V19 includes a 6.44- inch full-HD+ (1,080 x2,400 pixels) Super AMOLED screen as well as is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 SoC paired with 8GB RAM. On the various other hand, Oppo Reno 3 Pro includes a 6.4-inch full-HD+ (1,080 x2,400 pixels) Super AMOLED screen as well as is powered by MediaTek Helio P95 SoC, coupled with 8GB RAM. Both the mobile phones are geared up with an in- screen finger print sensing unit.

In regards to the video cameras, both the mobile phones have actually quad video cameras at the back as well as twin video cameras on the front. The quad back electronic camera configuration on Vivo V19 consists of a 48- megapixel key electronic camera in addition to an 8-megapixel electronic camera as well as 2 2-megapixel video cameras. On the front, the phone has a 32- megapixel electronic camera as well as an 8-megapixel shooter. Oppo Reno 3 Pro consists of a 64- megapixel key electronic camera, a 13- megapixel additional electronic camera, an 8-megapixel tertiary as well as finally a 2-megapixel electronic camera on the back. Additionally, there’s a 44- megapixel electronic camera come with by a 2-megapixel electronic camera on the front for selfies as well as video clip calls.

Moreover, both Vivo V19 as well as Oppo Reno 3 Pro featured as much as 256 GB of onboard storage space. Connectivity choices on Vivo V19 consist of dual-band Wi-Fi, 4G LTE, GPS, GLONASS, Bluetooth v5.0, as well as a USB Type- C port for billing. Oppo Reno 3 Pro features 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/c, Bluetooth, GENERAL PRACTITIONER/ A-GPS, as well as a USB Type- C port. The Vivo V19’s 4,500 mAh battery sustains 33 W quickly billing, while Oppo Reno 3 Pro loads a 4,025 mAh battery that deals with 30 W VOOC Flash Charge 4.0 modern technology to give rapid charging.

Lastly, Vivo V19 actions 159.64 x7504 x8.5 mm as well as considers 186.5 grams. On the various other hand, the Oppo Reno 3 Pro is larger as well as lighter. The phone actions 160.2 x733 x7.9 mm as well as considers 170 grams.