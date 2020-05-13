Vivo V19 Review | NDTV Gadgets 360

Vivo has actually been continuously releasing brand-new smart device designs throughout several collection in India to broaden its profile. In the previous year, we have actually seen the enhancement of the Vivo Z collection, U collection, as well as X collection, which have actually been targeted at those that get phones on-line. However, Vivo’s earliest collection, the camera-centric V collection, hasn’t been neglected. The firm has actually simply included in this collection with the brand-new Vivo V19 As its name recommends, it is the follower to the Vivo V17, yet it is valued somewhat greater.

Starting atRs 27,990, the V19 loads a Snapdragon 712 SoC, which appears underpowered contrasted to most of the various other smart devices in the very same rate variety. Can this version offset that in various other locations? We’ve examined it to learn.

Vivo V19 layout

The Vivo V17 Pro was the very first smart device with a dual-camera pop-up component for selfies, as well as the Vivo V19 is the very first from Vivo to sporting activity a dual-camera hole-punch arrangement. The front cams remain in the leading right edge of the display screen. The phone is high as well as you will not have the ability to arrive of the display screen while holding it in one hand.

Vivo has actually placed the power as well as quantity switches on the best side of the gadget, as well as these are convenient. The left side just has the SIM tray. The framework of the Vivo V19 really feels plasticky. At all-time low, there’s a USB Type- C port, 3.5 mm earphone jack, as well as speaker grille, together with the key microphone. At the top, it just has an additional microphone.

We located the Vivo V19 to be a little thick. The rear of the phone is constructed from Corning Gorilla Glass 6 which must manage daily use rather well. Vivo has actually bent the sides that makes it simple to hold the V19 The electronic camera component at the back sporting activities 4 cams as well as advises us of the iQoo 3 (Review), which we just recently examined. The Vivo V19 is readily available in 2 surfaces, Mystic Silver as well as PianoBlack We had a Mystic Silver system for this review. We located the back panel to be a finger print magnet as it grabbed spots really quickly. Vivo does deliver a clear instance in package, as well as we suggest that you utilize it with this gadget.

The Vivo V19 evaluates 186.5 g as well as crams in a 4,500 mAh battery. Vivo additionally ships a 33 W quick battery charger in package.

Vivo V19 specs as well as software application

The Vivo V19 sporting activities a 6.44- inch AMOLED display screen with a full-HD+ resolution. The present looks crisp as well as obtains intense also when outdoors. You can fine-tune the display screen colour setting in addition to the colour temperature level.

The AMOLED display screen on the Vivo V19 has excellent watching angles

Powering the Vivo V19 is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 SoC, which will certainly increase some brows. This cpu is generally located in smart devices valued at aroundRs 15,000 as well as we were amazed to see the Vivo V19 utilizing it. The Snapdragon 712 is an octa-core chip based upon a 10 nm procedure. It has 6 Kryo 360 Silver cores clocked at 1.7 GHz as well as 2 high-performance cores clocked at 2.3 GHz. For graphics, it has the Adreno 616 GPU. Vivo claims it has actually made use of copper tube fluid air conditioning for the Vivo V19 to maintain thermals in check.

The Vivo V19 obtains 8GB of RAM as well as is available in 128 GB as well as 256 GB storage space alternatives. The base variation is valued atRs 27,990 whereas the greater variation is valued atRs 31,990 inIndia We had the 256 GB variation for this review.

Connectivity alternatives for the Vivo V19 consist of Bluetooth 5, dual-band Wi-Fi, 4 satellite navigating systems, as well as 4G in addition to VoLTE. It does not have NFC connection as well as FM Radio.

On the software application front, the Vivo V19 runs Funtouch OS 10 in addition to Android 10, as well as our system was running the April protection spot. This is the most up to date variation of FunTouch OS as well as it is a large renovation over previous ones as it lastly repairs the fast toggle problem we constantly reported, You no more need to swipe up from all-time low to access the fast toggles on the gadget; you can simply swipe below the alert color to access them. This has actually been common with many Android smart devices, yet Vivo made use of an iOS-style swipe up previously which was puzzling. We rejoice this has actually been altered.

Vivo’s V19 runs Android 10

There is no application cabinet, as well as all the application symbols are readily available straight on the homescreen. Swiping right from the homescreen will certainly take you to the Smart Launcher’s faster ways. You obtain a great deal of customisation alternatives on the Vivo V19 You can switch the standard three-button navigating design for swipe-based motion navigating. You can additionally alter computer animations for billing, finger print as well as face acknowledgment, as well as standby/wake, to name a few points. It additionally obtains Digital Wellbeing as well as adult controls.

The Vivo V19 includes a reasonable quantity of bloatware preinstalled. Apps on the gadget consist of Helo, Dailyhunt, Opera, Amazon Shopping, Flipkart, as well asFacebook A few of these applications can producing spammy notices when released, so we suggest that you uninstall the ones you will not make use of. The Vivo V19 additionally has a Motorbike setting, in which the phone can turn down phone calls as well as instantly send out a message to the customer.

Vivo V19 efficiency as well as battery life

The Vivo V19 provides affordable efficiency as well as we never ever saw any kind of lag or stutter while utilizing the smart device. Having 8GB of RAM made multitasking a wind. We might change in between various applications as well as seldom needed to wait on the gadget to refill the complete application. However, phones such as the Realme X2 Pro (Review) as well as the Redmi K20 Pro (Review) really feel much faster when packing applications, which may be because of the selection of an older cpu in this version.

We ran a number of standards on the Vivo V19 to see exactly how it prices contrasted to various other smart devices in its rate sector. In Geekbench 5’s single-core as well as multi-core examinations, the Vivo V19 racked up 416 as well as 1,596 specifically. In COMPUTERMark Work 2.0, it took care of to rack up 6,983 factors. These are a whole lot less than ball games of phones such as the Realme X2 Pro, which racked up 12,226 in COMPUTER Mark Work 2.0. The Vivo V19 racked up 13 fps as well as 24 fps in GFXBench’s Car Chase as well as Manhattan 3.1 graphics examinations specifically.

The in-display finger print scanner fasts

We played PUBG Mobile on the Vivo V19, as well as it skipped to the high setups by default. The framework price was readied to High as well as the graphics readied to HD. We played a couple of rounds as well as did not discover any kind of lag, although there was periodic stutter. We played one round for 15 mins as well as saw a 4-percent battery decrease which was greater than we would certainly have suched as. The phone obtained tepid to the touch yet absolutely nothing disconcerting.

The Vivo V19 loads a 4,500 mAh battery as well as provides excellent battery life. The Snapdragon 712 SoC isn’t really effective yet it is effective. We procured concerning a day as well as a fifty percent well worth of usage out of the battery in one billing cycle. Even in our HD video clip loophole examination, the V19 took care of to clock 18 hrs as well as 30 mins which is an excellent rating. Charging fasts, as well as the phone took care of to credit 44 percent in 30 mins as well as 83 percent in a hr.

Vivo V19 cams

Like virtually every various other smart device releasing in 2020, the V19 loads a quad-camera arrangement at the back. This contains a 48- megapixel key electronic camera with an f/1.79 aperture, an 8-megapixel wide-angle-camera with an f/2.2 aperture, a 2-megapixel macro electronic camera, as well as a 2-megapixel deepness sensing unit. There is a dual-LED flash alongside the sensing units. On the front of the phone, there’s a 32- megapixel key electronic camera as well as an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle additional shooter.

The electronic camera application hasn’t altered much as well as resembles what we have actually seen on Vivo phones in the past. Apart from the normal image as well as video clip settings, it has Night, Portrait, Jovi Vision, as well as 48- megapixel settings. It additionally has switches to change in between the various cams on the gadget.

Vivo V19 daytime electronic camera example (faucet to see full-size picture)

Vivo V19 wide-angle electronic camera example (faucet to see full-size picture)

The Vivo V19 fasted to concentrate, as well as the AI might discover what we were firing. In daytime, the Vivo V19 took care of a good shot with enough information. Objects at a range showed up on focusing. Shots taken with the wide-angle electronic camera did not have information. The resultant picture had a larger field of vision yet there was barrel distortion.

Vivo V19 closeup example (faucet to see full-size picture)

Close- ups were additionally excellent, as well as the gadget took care of natural-looking deepness in between the subject as well as the history. You can additionally change to Bokeh setting which allows you establish the degree of blur prior to you conjecture. We located images fired in this setting were hit-or-miss as well as some looked man-made. The macro electronic camera allows you take extremely close-ups of a topic, yet the result is limited to 2-megapixels just.

You can additionally contend the complete 48- megapixel resolution which leads to much bigger data. The last result allows you focus a fair bit yet the information aren’t excellent. We additionally saw some artefacts on focusing. Regular images have much better vibrant variety as the V19 additionally uses HDR when not utilizing the sensing unit’s complete resolution.

Vivo V19 picture example (faucet to see full-size picture)

The picture setting includes improvement as well as you do obtain the alternative to fine-tune or disable this prior to conjecturing. The default setups do soften complexion a fair bit so we liked transforming this off. You will certainly need to choose Bokeh in the lens setup as the phone does not include this result by default. However it does allow you choose the degree of blur prior to conjecturing. We located side discovery to be excellent in daytime.

Vivo V19 resized selfie example (faucet to see full-size picture)

Vivo V19 wide-angle selfie example (faucet to see full-size picture)

Vivo has actually additionally made it possible for improvement by default for selfies on the V19 It can recommend various postures. In good light, the Vivo V19 can providing some excellent selfies that are sharp as well as thorough also after focusing. The wide-angle front electronic camera did not provide the very same type of information as the key sensing unit. There was an obvious decrease in photo top quality, as well as shots did not show up crisp. We additionally saw a minor colour temperature level change in a couple of images. There are wide-angle adjustments in position which protect against bending. A function called Aura Light transforms the whole display white with an oblong intermediary for your face. Vivo informed Gadgets 360 that it aids you obtain a sneak peek of a shot prior to taking it, as well as additionally aids enhance selfies in low-light problems.

Vivo V19 lowlight example (faucet to see full-size picture)

Vivo V19 Night Mode example (faucet to see full-size picture)

In reduced light, there is a decrease in the general picture top quality. The Vivo V19 maintains sound controlled yet the result is somewhat rough. With Night setting made it possible for, the Vivo V19 takes several direct exposures as well as stitches them with each other. It is a little sluggish as well as pressures you to hold the electronic camera still. These images were brighter as well as things in the darkness were extra recognisable.

Video recording peaks at 4K for the key back electronic camera as well as 1080 p for the primary selfie shooter. Footage chance at 1080 p was secured yet not 4K video clip. There is an ultra-stable setting also that makes use of the key electronic camera as well as plants the framework to secure video footage, also in reduced light. It’s also readily available with the front electronic camera, yet does not function also. Low- light video clip had suitable top quality yet a glimmer result showed up.

Verdict

The Vivo V19 does not have an extremely effective cpu considering its asking rate, which may be the deal-breaker for possible purchasers. The Snapdragon 712 SoC is no place near the fastest, yet if you look past that, the Vivo V19 does cram in excellent cams as well as a large battery. The display screen is brilliant as well as the in-display finger print scanner fasts.

At its asking costs ofRs 27,990 for the base variation as well asRs 31,990 for the greater variation, the Vivo V19 does not look excellent when contrasted to various other phones in this sector. The Realme X2 Pro, which expensesRs 2,000 extra, uses a method extra effective Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ SoC as well as takes pride in 50 W quick billing. What the Vivo V19 has going all out is its selfie cams. The key sensing unit takes care of excellent selfies as well as the mood light function comes in handy in reduced light. Also, Vivo’s offline existence could make it less complicated to resource this phone from a neighboring shop.

However, if you aren’t right into selfies or vlogging, the Realme X2 Pro (Review), Asus 6Z, as well as also the Redmi K20 Pro (Review) appropriate options for approximately the very same rate.