vivo V19 Neo announced: SD675, 6.44'' screen, and 48MP quad camera

vivo today added a new member to its V series, dubbed vivo V19 Neo. It runs Android 10-based Funtouch OS 10 out from the box and has a Snapdragon 675 SoC at the helm with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage.

The V19 Neo is created around a 6.44″ Super AMOLED Ultra O screen of FullHD+ resolution. The display has a fingerprint reader underneath for biometric authentication and in the top-right corner is the 32MP selfie camera which is sold with Super Night Mode and Super Night Selfie features.

Around the trunk, you get an L-shaped camera setup comprising a 48MP main, 8MP ultrawide, 2MP macro and 2MP depth sensor units.

Fueling the entire package is a 4,500 mAh battery which charges at up to 18W through a USB-C port. If all this heard this before to you, that’s because it is. The vivo V19 Neo is a re-branded version of the V19 sold in Indonesia, that is known as the V17 in India.

The V19 Neo has two color options – Admiral Blue and Crystal White. It’s costing PHP17,999 ($360/320) and is already available in the Philippines through the company’s official Filipino site.

