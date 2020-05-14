Vivo V19 Goes on Sale in India Today: Price, Launch Offers, More

Vivo V19 is good to go to go on sale in India for the very first time today. The phone was released previously today, as well as it will certainly currently be readily available by means of Amazon, Flipkart, the firm’s e-store, various other shopping internet sites, as well as companion offline shops throughout the nation. The firm has actually disclosed a variety of launch offers as well as it has actually partnered with HDFC Bank as well as ICICI Bank to provide 10 percent cashback on all charge card or charge card EMI acquisitions. Vivo V19 features twin selfie video cameras as well as a quad electronic camera configuration at the back. It is essential to keep in mind that e-retailers will just be taking orders for the phone from consumers living in Orange as well as Green areas in the nation.

Vivo V19 price in India, accessibility, launch offers

The Vivo V19 price in India is evaluatedRs 27,990 for the 8GB + 128 GB storage space alternative as well as atRs 31,990 for the 8GB + 256 GB storage space alternative. It will certainly go on sale on sale from today by means of the firm’s very own e-store, Amazon, Flipkart, various other shopping internet sites, as well as companion offline shops.

Launch offers for online as well as offline consumers consist of a single display substitute deal, Jio advantages worthRs 40,000, as well as no-cost EMI choices of as much as 12 months. As pointed out, 10 percent cashback will certainly additionally be provided to HDFC as well as ICICI Bank charge card owners. Vivo has actually additionally detailed Airtel dual information provide, cost-free Airtel Xstream Premium membership, cost-free membership to Shaw Academy gain access to for one month, Wynk Music, as well as Airtel Secure Lite membership for the purchasers.

These offers will certainly be readily available to both on the internet as well as offline consumers. Additional special offline offers consist of 5 percent cashback on IDFC Bank First, one EMI cashback from HDB (EMI cashback on availing 15|4 plan), as well as extra 1.5 GB information provide from VodafoneIdea The phone will certainly go on sale in Piano Black as well as Mystic Silver colour choices.

Vivo V19 specs

As for specs, the Vivo V19 includes a 6.44- inch full-HD+ (1,080 x2,400 pixels) Super AMOLED hole-punch display screen. The phone is powered by Snapdragon 712 cpu, coupled with 8GB RAM as well as as much as 256 GB of storage space alternative. The Vivo V19 has a quad electronic camera configuration on the back that loads a 48- megapixel major shooter with f/1.79 aperture, an 8-megapixel wide-angle electronic camera with f/2.2 aperture, as well as 2 2-megapixel video cameras with f/2.4 aperture for macro as well as bokeh features. Up front, the twin selfie electronic camera configuration is housed in a pill-shaped intermediary with a 32- megapixel major electronic camera as well as an 8-megapixel second electronic camera.

The V19 phone loads a 4,500 mAh battery with 33 W FlashCharge 2.0 assistance. Connectivity choices consist of Bluetooth v5.0, USB Type- C, GPS, OTG, 2.4 GHz as well as 5GHz dual-band Wi-Fi Vivo V19 is furnished with an in- display screen finger print sensing unit.

