Vivo V17 Review | NDTV Gadgets 360

Vivo has been launching smartphones at a speedy tempo within the latter half of this yr. One current launch, the Vivo U20, managed to make headlines for its price-to-performance ratio. Surprisingly Vivo has launched yet one more smartphone, this time within the V-series, known as the Vivo V17. You can take a look at this new smartphone as a lower-priced model of the Vivo V17 Pro. It lacks the twin pop-up selfie digital camera module and goes with a hole-punch design as an alternative. Can it justify its Rs. 22,990 price ticket in a market crowded with nice low-cost gadgets, together with a few of Vivo’s personal? We evaluate to seek out out.

Vivo V17 design

The Vivo V17 appears to be like beautiful, particularly within the Glacier Ice color end that we had for this evaluate. We like that Vivo has managed to maintain the bezels slim and the digital camera gap small. The again additionally packs a compact quad-camera module that does not take a lot area. We have seen an analogous end on the Realme XT (Review), which was known as Lunar White. If you are not keen on white telephones, you would go for the Midnight Ocean color variant as an alternative.

We like that the Vivo V17 has tremendous slim bezels on the high and sides of the display screen. Vivo has opted for a hole-punch design for this smartphone. The 6.44-inch Super AMOLED show has a full-HD+ decision and good viewing angles, and hues are punchy too. Just just like the Samsung Galaxy S10 (Review), the digital camera gap is positioned within the high proper nook and is kind of small. You won’t actually see the selfie digital camera peeping by way of the show fairly often. Yes, it does lower into content material when watching movies and taking part in video games nevertheless it wasn’t large enough to hassle us. This cellphone additionally has an in-display fingerprint scanner.

The Vivo V17 has a tiny hole-punch show

The V17 is not too cumbersome and weighs solely 176g which is good contemplating that it packs in a 4,500mAh battery. Vivo additionally presents a USB Type-C port, one thing we hope to see on the corporate’s funds smartphones as properly. The USB Type-C port is flanked by the three.5mm audio jack, microphone, and loudspeaker. At the highest, it has a secondary microphone for video recording.

Vivo has used a plastic body for this system, and the again panel additionally feels plasticky. All the buttons are positioned on the best and a reasonably straightforward to achieve. The SIM tray is on the left and has two Nano-SIM slots in addition to a devoted microSD card slot.

At the again, the Vivo V17 sports activities a quad-camera setup which is positioned in an oblong digital camera module. This module juts out barely, which causes the system to rock when positioned on a flat floor. We weren’t too nervous in regards to the digital camera lenses getting scratched because the module has a metallic rim round it. The again panel picks up fingerprints and smudges very simply however the Glacier Ice color managed to cover this fairly properly in our expertise. Vivo ships a clear case within the field, together with a pair of in-ear headphones and an 18W quick charger.

Vivo V17 specs and software program

The Vivo V17 is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 SoC, which is shocking and disappointing. Vivo just lately used the identical processor to energy the Vivo U20, which is priced at Rs. 10,990 – lower than half as a lot because the V17. Vivo may have gone with no less than the Snapdragon 730, which presently powers the likes of the Redmi Ok20.

The V17 is available in one configuration solely, identical to the V17 Pro. It has 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, although you do have the choice to increase storage utilizing a microSD card. In phrases of connectivity, it has Bluetooth 5, dual-band Wi-Fi, USB-OTG assist, and 4 GPS satellite tv for pc navigation techniques. The cellphone can be licensed for Widevine L1 DRM, which helps you to stream HD and better decision content material utilizing video streaming apps comparable to Netflix and Amazon Prime Video.

The Vivo V17 runs Funtouch 9.2 on high of Android Pie

In phrases of software program, the V17 runs Funtouch OS 9.2 on high of Android 9 Pie. The UI could be very totally different from inventory Android and will take a while getting used to. It doesn’t have an app drawer, and all app icons can be found proper on the house screens. We did discover a truthful quantity of bloatware preinstalled on this smartphone, and a few of them together with Helo and Dailyhunt spammed us with notifications.

Vivo has cut up the short toggles from the notifications, and you might want to swipe up from the underside of the display screen to get to them. We discovered this annoying since each different Android smartphone has the short toggles within the notification shade which you swipe down from the highest to see. Apart from this quirk, we discovered the general interface to be much like that of the Vivo U20 (Review) and the V17 Pro (Review), which we’ve got just lately reviewed, so do try these evaluate for extra particulars in regards to the software program options of the Vivo V17.

Vivo V17 efficiency and battery life

After experiencing the Snapdragon 675 SoC just lately on the Vivo U20 we had a good thought of what to anticipate from the Vivo V17. This processor is able to delivering a easy, useable Android expertise with none lag or stutter. We may additionally multitask simply between a number of apps because of the 8GB of RAM that this cellphone packs. The in-display fingerprint scanner was fast and we may unlock the cellphone shortly utilizing it. There is face recognition as properly, which makes use of the tiny hole-punch digital camera to shortly scan your face and unlock the smartphone.

We ran our normal set of benchmarks and received anticipated outcomes from the Vivo V17. In AnTuTu, it scored 225,668 which is larger than what the Vivo U20 managed, probably because of the additional RAM this cellphone packs. In Geekbench 5’s single-core and multi-core exams, the V17 scored 507 and 1637 respectively. For graphics benchmarks, the system managed to attain 41fps and 15fps in GFXBench’s T-Rex and GFXBench Manhattan exams respectively.

The V17 has a devoted microSD card slot

PUBG Mobile defaulted to the High preset by default and ran with none points. After taking part in the sport for 20 minutes we seen that the system did get heat to the contact in an air-conditioned room. Playing outdoor may trigger the system to get sizzling, as we’ve got skilled utilizing the Samsung Galaxy M40 (Review) and the Redmi Note 7 Pro (Review) that are each powered by the identical processor.

The Vivo V17 packs in a 4,500mAh battery, and it lasted us for a day and a half with our utilization which consisted of utilizing WhatsApp and Google Maps, working benchmarks, and taking digital camera samples. In our HD video loop check, the smartphone managed to go on for 16 hours and 44 minutes. Vivo ships an 18W charger within the field, which is able to charging the smartphone shortly. It managed to get the V17 to 70 p.c in an hour and took a little bit over an hour and a half to cost it utterly.

Vivo V17 cameras

The Vivo V17 has a quad-camera setup consisting of a 48-megapixel major sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle digital camera, a 2-megapixel macro digital camera, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. The digital camera app is unchanged in comparison with what we’ve got seen on different current Vivo smartphones. You get a Pro mode that offers you full management over the totally different cameras. There is a Night mode as properly, which Vivo claims helps the V17 take good photographs in low mild.

The 48-megapixel major sensor takes 12-megapixel photographs by default. We discovered it to be fast to set the main focus and publicity, and it additionally makes use of HDR routinely for vivid scenes. In daylight, the Vivo V17 took first rate photographs and managed good quantities of element. However, we did discover grainy output within the shadows. We additionally discovered the dynamic vary to be simply acceptable. The wide-angle digital camera is activated with a toggle within the digital camera app. We discovered that the color tone was barely off in photographs taken with the wide-angle digital camera. Photos additionally had distortion in the direction of the perimeters.

Daylight samples shot with major sensor (above) and wide-angle (under) (Tap to see full-size)

For close-ups, we discovered the smartphone to be fast to lock focus although we did must faucet the show at occasions to get it to give attention to what we needed. The digital camera has a Bokeh Mode which you might want to allow for bokeh photographs. This places the depth sensor to work. The V17 managed good separation between topics and backgrounds in our exams. It additionally allow us to set the extent of blur earlier than taking a photograph. There is a Portrait mode as properly, which primarily presents lots of beautification choices earlier than you’re taking a shot.

Close-up shot utilizing the Vivo V17 (Tap to see full-size)

The macro digital camera on the V17 helps you to get super-close to a topic as a way to seize high-quality particulars. It managed to give attention to tiny objects, however we really feel that the novelty of a macro digital camera will put on off quickly for most individuals.

Macro Shot (Tap to see full-size)

In low mild, the smartphone managed to ship good photographs with ample element, however high-quality grain was seen on zooming in. When we enabled night time mode, we received brighter pictures with higher particulars within the shadows as properly.

Low-light pattern (above), shot with night time mode (under) (Tap to see full-size)

Selfies turned out properly within the day in addition to at night time. The V17 additionally helps you to take a selfie utilizing night time mode, which leads to a brighter picture with higher particulars.

Low-light selfie shot with night time mode (Tap to see full-size)

Video recording maxes out at 4K for the first digital camera and 1080p for the selfie shooter. Footage shot within the day was properly stabilised when taking pictures at 1080p, whereas 4K video wasn’t. We seen that stabilisation in low mild wasn’t nice, leading to a really noticeable shimmer impact within the output. Videos taken with the selfie shooter weren’t stabilised. We additionally seen that the audio recorded with these movies sounded tinny.

Verdict

The Vivo V17 is positioned under the Vivo V17 Pro and swaps the dual-selfie pop-up module for a tiny gap within the show. Vivo has picked a superb AMOLED panel with good viewing angles, and the outlet is not distracting. The V17 additionally presents first rate battery life and quick charging.

However, identical to the Vivo V17 Pro, the selection of processor is questionable, as you get the identical type of efficiency from the Vivo U20, which is priced beginning at simply Rs. 10,990. At Rs. 22,990, the V17 is simply too costly for what it presents. At this worth, the Redmi Ok20 (Review) appears to be like like a much better take care of a extra highly effective processor and a greater expertise general.