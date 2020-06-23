Vivo V17 First Impressions | NDTV Gadgets 360

Vivo V17 has arrived in India, and it is fairly completely different from its Russian counterpart, which was a variant of the Vivo S1 Pro launched within the Philippines. Shortly after the launch of the Vivo V17 Pro in India nevertheless, the Chinese firm has launched a brand new mannequin with a barely decrease positioning, the brand new Vivo V17. Just like its sibling, this cellphone is designed primarily for images lovers and makes use of its digicam {hardware} and software program as its predominant USPs. Priced formally at Rs. 22,990, Vivo should use its model worth and offline attain to compete with online-first worth giants reminiscent of Xiaomi and Realme.

The Vivo V17 is a considerably tall cellphone, with a 6.44-inch 1080×2400-pixel full-HD+ 20:9 Super AMOLED show that takes up just about your entire entrance of the system. The chin is comparatively slender, however most individuals’s consideration will likely be drawn to the entrance digicam embedded throughout the display screen. This is what’s generally known as a “hole punch” design, within the top-right nook.

The digicam gap is far smaller and fewer disruptive than what we have seen on different telephones which have tried the identical design. There’s virtually no ring of lifeless house across the digicam, and there is loads of content material seen round it. However, there is a silvery ring across the lens itself, which is reflective and catches the attention when the cellphone shifts even barely, which we discovered very distracting. Vivo has additionally fitted a display screen protector onto the V17, and this additionally has a cutout across the digicam which pulls the attention there continuously.

We have the Glacier Ice model of this cellphone, which is the now-common iridescent white end that we have seen from a number of producers within the mid-range and premium areas. You’ll see gentle swirls of color as you tilt this cellphone in any course. The white again is offset properly by a matte metallic rim. There can even be a darker Midnight Ocean possibility in India.

As far as appears go, the Vivo V17 is pretty slick. It would not really feel very premium although. Many different fashions on this value vary use glass and metallic, and really feel extra strong than the plastic Vivo V17. We also needs to level out that Vivo has launched this cellphone in another international locations with a markedly completely different design for the digicam module on the rear and a digicam notch as a substitute of a gap within the entrance, so do not go by footage and opinions you would possibly see on-line already.

Vivo V17 has a 13-megapixel entrance digicam positioned in a small gap within the display screen

Coming to the cameras, there is a two-column-wide rectangular bump on the rear, which can be a method that we’re beginning to see numerous now. The digicam bump is barely raised, however not sufficient to make this cellphone unwieldy. On the left, we now have three equally sized and spaced digicam lenses one under the opposite, with one smaller lens and a flash module positioned subsequent to them asymmetrically. This could be very distinct on the Glacier Ice model, and never as noticeable towards the Midnight Ocean color, which you would possibly wish to think about.

Vivo has outfitted the V17 with a main 48-megapixel rear digicam with an f/1.Eight aperture. Next, there is a 120-degree wide-angle 8-megapixel digicam with an f/2.2 aperture, adopted by a 2-megapixel depth sensor (referred to by Vivo as a “bokeh camera”), and at last a 2-megapixel macro digicam. We’ve seen very related configurations on quite a few latest low-cost telephones together with the very fashionable Realme 5s (Review) and Redmi Note 8 (Review) that are priced considerably decrease. The single entrance digicam has a 32-megapixel decision and f/2.45 aperture.

The huge promise right here is low-light photograph high quality for the entrance in addition to the rear cameras. Vivo is touting its Super Night Mode which it says captures a number of frames and makes use of customized algorithms to scale back noise and enhance element in pictures. We have not been capable of check these claims, however we’ll positively be paying shut consideration to low-light photograph high quality in our full assessment. Vivo’s different promoting factors are ultra-stable video recording, the identical Pose Master function for selfie composition that we noticed on the V17 Pro (Review), and a number of digicam modes for artistic expression.

Vivo V17 has 4 rear cameras together with a 2-megapixel macro digicam

Beyond the cameras, the V17 options the mid-range Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 processor. Our unit has 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, and there aren’t some other variants in India on the time of launch. There’s a 4500mAh battery and assist for quick charging, with an 18W charger included within the field. Vivo additionally claims that its new-generation in-display fingerprint sensor is quicker and extra correct than earlier than.

Vivo appears to have completed a superb job right here with design, and has chosen options and specs that numerous different producers are additionally selling proper now. However, the Vivo V17 goes up towards very established competitors, and you may get related {hardware} and cameras for a lot much less cash. In reality, a number of fashions provide near-flagship-class {hardware} at this value stage immediately.

Despite these promising options, Indian consumers are extremely price-sensitive, so it’s fascinating to see that Vivo has positioned this cellphone above Rs. 20,000. In phrases of specs, the competitors together with Xiaomi, Realme, Samsung, Motorola, and others have a number of compelling choices which are priced decrease. Do keep tuned to Gadgets 360, as our full assessment of the Vivo V17 is developing, and we’ll be capable of dive into the small print of this cellphone’s design, usability, efficiency, cameras, battery life, and way more.