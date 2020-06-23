Vivo U20 Review | NDTV Gadgets 360

Vivo brought the Vivo U10 in India in late September to compete with Xiaomi and Realme at the budget end of industry. The Vivo U10 is powered by the same Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 processor since the Redmi Note 8 and the Realme 5. With the competition churning out phones at this kind of high rate, it had been time for Vivo to push out an update, and now it has, with the Vivo U20. The naming plainly suggests that this can be a higher-end model than the Vivo U10, and we are expecting this smartphone to keep your competitors in the market alive.

Equipped with a powerful Snapdragon 675 SoC, this phone could have an advantage over its competition. Will this be adequate to sway your choice in its direction? We put the Vivo U20 to the test to find out.

Vivo U20 Design

When we got our practical the Vivo U10 (Review) we’d pointed out that it had been boxy and bulky. The new Vivo U20 is not a whole lot different, as it weighs 193g and is 8.9mm thick. We believe that some people will discover it too unwieldy for daily use. The display has grown in proportions, and the IPS LCD panel on the Vivo U20 measures 6.53 inches. It has thin bezels on the sides and Vivo claims a screen-to-body ratio of 90.3 %. We found the display bright enough when outdoors, and it had decent viewing angles. Vivo has plumped for a full-HD+ panel which really is a welcome upgrade over the HD+ display of the U10.

The right back of the Vivo U20 is flat but the sides are rounded which helps when holding it in the hand. Vivo has opted for a plastic right back panel and frame. The back panel has a glossy finish that makes it a fingerprint magnet. We had to constantly wipe the back of the smartphone, and fundamentally, we chose to use the bundled case to avoid smudges.

The glossy finish on the rear of the Vivo U20 looks gorgeous but is just a fingerprint magnet

We found the ability and the amount buttons to be positioned a little too high for comfort, and they needed a bit of a shuffle to reach. The rear-mounted fingerprint scanner can also be positioned slightly too high for the liking. Vivo still runs on the Micro-USB port on the U20, which should’ve been dropped in preference of USB Type-C. The 3.5mm headphone jack and the loudspeaker are placed on either side of the Micro-USB port, along with the primary microphone.

The smartphone packs a triple camera setup at the rear, placed in a module that is slightly raised.

Vivo U20 specifications and software

The Vivo U20 does boast of some impressive hardware, with the highlight being the Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 SoC. This is the same processor that powered the Redmi Note 7 Pro (Review) which was launched earlier this season at an increased price. It packs a significant punch, and folks looking to play games and multitask will be able to do so on the Vivo U20 with no issues. The competition only at that price level, including the Realme 5 (Review), and the Redmi Note 8 (Review), use the relatively less powerful Snapdragon 665 SoC.

Vivo has matched this SoC with 4GB or 6GB of RAM, while storage is 64GB for both variants. Surprisingly, Vivo offers UFS 2.1 storage which helps while transferring files to and from the smartphones. Storage is expandable by upto 256GB using a microSD card.

Vivo has priced the base 4GB RAM variant at Rs. 10,990 while the 6GB RAM variant is priced at Rs. 11,990. You also get two colour options to choose from, Racing Black and Blaze Blue. We had the Racing Black variant for this review, which we liked. If you prefer gradient finishes, then Blaze Blue is the one for you.

The Vivo U20 gets a full-HD+ display with a waterdrop notch

Connectivity options on the Vivo U20 include Bluetooth 5, dual-band Wi-Fi, four satellite navigation systems, and FM Radio. Vivo has packed a 5,000mAh battery to the U20, and supplies an 18W Dual-Engine fast charger in the box.

Vivo ships the U20 with Funtouch OS 9.2 running along with Android 9 Pie. There is a lot of preinstalled bloatware. You get apps such as for example EasyShare, GameCenter, Gaana, Amazon Shopping, Helo, Dailyhunt, Opera, Facebook, WhatsApp, WPS office and one called iManager. Some of them are super spammy with notifications, and it could be better to simply uninstall them.

Funtouch OS requires one to swipe up from the underside of the screen for the quick toggles that is the exact opposite of the action for each other Android smartphone. This can get annoying and confusing for an individual. Vivo has baked in a few other customisations as well. Users can change the UI theme as well as the animations for charging and face recognition.

Vivo’s smart assistant Jovi can also be built into the smartphone. It can help you recognise products and services you point the camera at, and reminds one to drink water throughout the day. There is Google’s Digital Wellbeing as well as parental controls, that really help you manage how you spend time on the smartphone. Smart features such as for example raise-to-wake, and the ability to quickly launch apps by drawing alphabets on the lock screen, may also be available.

Vivo offers a Motorbike mode which rejects all incoming calls when you are in motion, and sends an SMS automatically to callers.

The Vivo U20 runs Funtouch OS on top of Android 9 Pie

The Ultra Game mode that is filled with feature such as off-screen Autoplay which lets a casino game run despite the display switched off. You can block notifications and answer calls automatically in hands-free mode to minimise interruptions when you are playing games. If you don’t desire to be bothered, it could reject calls right away as an alternative. You can customise these options for each game individually.

This mode also has a “sound localisation training center”, which is the first-time we are seeing such a thing on a smartphone. This feature is for PUBG Mobile and it trains you to recognise sounds from the game so as to improve your performance. If you’re a serious gamer you might find it useful, whereas casual gamers can ignore it.

Vivo U20 performance and battery life

The Vivo U20 were able to grab our attention for the aggressive price and powerful processor. The Snapdragon 675 debuted with the Redmi Note 7 Pro, when launched it had been the most powerful processor in a smartphone priced under Rs. 15,000 and today it has made its way to a lesser budget tier. We failed to notice any lag while scrolling through the Vivo U20’s UI, or any stutters when switching between multiple apps. Since we’d the top-end 6GB RAM variant, we did not face any problems whilst multitasking either, and the telephone could seamlessly switch between multiple apps.

The U20 was quick to unlock using the rear-mounted fingerprint scanner as well as the face unlock feature. While the display just isn’t as punchy as the AMOLED panels on some other phones, such as the Samsung Galaxy M30s (Review), it does get bright enough when outdoors. The speaker wasn’t loud though as well as sounded tinny.

There is support for dual 4G VoLTE in addition to a dedicated microSD card slot.

Our benchmark tests gave us a good idea concerning how the Vivo U20 using its Snapdragon 675 processor fares against the Redmi Note 8 and the Realme 5s, which are powered by the Snapdragon 665. The Vivo U20 scored 210,249 in AnTuTu Benchmark v8, that is higher than the 169,832 scored by the Redmi Note 8 and 167,487 scored by the Realme 5s. The U20 also scored 504 and 1,638 in Geekbench’s single-core and multi-core tests respectively. We also saw 42fps and 7.8fps in GFXBench’s T-Rex and Car Chase benchmarks respectively.

We played PUBG Mobile on the Vivo U20, which defaulted to the High preset with graphics set to HD and the frame rate set to High. We failed to notice any issues at these settings and could play the game well. Just like we’ve familiar with other phones powered by the Snapdragon 675, the Vivo U20 did get slightly warm to the touch after gaming for about 20 minutes. We also noticed a battery drop of 5 percent within the same duration.

Battery life for the Vivo U20 is quite good, and this smartphone can last over per day and a half easily on a single charge. With our usage which consisted of a dynamic WhatsApp account, playing PUBG Mobile, going for a few camera samples, and using GPS for navigation, we were left with 45 % at the end of 24 hours. In our HD video loop test, the smartphone managed 14 hours and 59 minutes.

Charging the 5,000mAh battery will not take long. The supplied fast charger got us up to 33 percent in two an hour and 67 % in an hour. A full charge will take around two hours.

Vivo U20 cameras

Vivo moved with a triple camera setup for the U20, which includes a 16-megapixel primary camera with a Sony IMX499 sensor, an 8-megapixel super-wide-angle camera, and a 2-megapixel macro camera. For selfies, it features a 16-megapixel camera. The camera application is similar to what we have seen on recent Vivo smartphones. It has Night, Portrait, Pano, Live Photo, Pro, AR Stickers, and Time-Lapse modes to shoot with. It has a Jovi feature as well, which uses Vivo’s Jovi assistant to identify what the camera is pointed towards and discover e-commerce listings for similar products.

There are quick toggles for HDR, and differing filters which is often applied before taking a shot. The camera app provides a toggle for 2x zoom which the phone does digitally. There are separate toggles to switch to the wide-angle and super macro cameras which we feel must have been integral better.

The Vivo U20 is quick to lock focus and set the exposure right, it also enables HDR automatically when shooting in bright environments. Photos taken with the Vivo U20 looked good, but did not have the best details. This was evident on zooming into them, and we’re able to see slightly grainy output. The wide-angle-camera does deliver a wider field of view but we could see distortion at the edges, and the sensor failed to capture details.

Photos shot using primary (above) and wide-angle (below) cameras on the Vivo U20

Close-up shots fared better, since the phone managed good detail and an all-natural depth of field between your subject and the background. Portraits had good edge detection and the U20 blurred the background precisely, but you do not get the option to create the level of blur in this mode. There is a split Bokeh mode that allows you to control this, and we think those two should have been combined. Photos taken from the macro camera were good but on a 2-megapixels in resolution.

Close-up shot utilizing the Vivo U20 (tap to see full-sized image)

Low-light camera performance isn’t great. The Vivo U20 missed from details and delivered grainy output. Switching to Night mode did result in brighter images nevertheless they weren’t somewhat better. The phone keeps the shutter open for longer, and that means you will need to be steady while taking a shot in this mode. The overall quality of the cameras was nowhere close to the best we’ve seen in this price range.

Photos click without and with night mode (tap to see full-sized image)

Selfies taken with the Vivo U20 (tap to see full-sized image)

Selfies shot indoors were also below average in quality and you’ll notice grain on zooming in. It’s best to limit these selfies to casual social media sharing.

Video recording maxes out at 4K for the main camera and 1080p for the selfie shooter. We found video stabilisation to be adequate when shooting in the day, but focusing speed could have been better. In low light, there is a significant shimmer effect that was also visible in the viewfinder while shooting.

Verdict

Vivo stirred up the competition when it launched the U10 in the sub-Rs. 10,000 market and the business is repeating that at a slightly more premium positioning with the Vivo U20. This new smartphone packs in powerful hardware and a large battery at an aggressive price. That said, the U20 is not a perfect all-rounder; the cameras did leave us wanting.

If you are interested in a device primarily for gaming then the Vivo U20 ought to be pretty at the top of your shortlist. You may possibly also consider the Realme 5s and the Redmi Note 8 (Review) as possible alternatives to the Vivo U20.