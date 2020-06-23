Vivo U20 First Impressions | NDTV Gadgets 360

It has been hardly two months because the launch of the Vivo U10, now the company has expanded its online-only U-series with the brand new Vivo U20. The two devices have a lot in keeping, and this move shows that Vivo wants to match Xiaomi, Realme, and other competitors. This phone is being pitched as a successor to the U10 but it is priced slightly higher. With its large screen, high-capacity battery and powerful processor, this new model could definitely disrupt the sub-Rs. 15,000 market all over again. We’ve had the opportunity to spend a while with this device prior to its official launch, and listed below are our first impressions.

This new Vivo U20 looks very similar to its sibling. The front is fairly bare, with nothing noticeable other than a little waterdrop notch at the top of the screen for the 16-megapixel front camera. The screen is larger and higher resolution than that of the Vivo U10 (Review), at 6.53 inches and 1080×2340 pixels, compared to 6.35 inches and 720×1544 pixels. It isn’t too difficult to take care of, but positively needs some stretching to attain the upper corners.

The display has narrow borders commensurate with current styles. It is fairly bright but we found the colours a little dull and washed-out in our brief time with this particular device. Our full review will show how good it is for general usage as well as watching videos and playing games. Our unit was included with an adhesive scratch protector already installed. Interestingly, Vivo is highlighting this phone’s Widevine L1 DRM certification which enables HD video streaming.

Vivo seems to have moved away from gradients and patterns for this model. We have a relatively simple single-tone finish called Racing Black, that is actually a really deep grey-blue colour when seen underneath the light. The other option that has been launched is called Blaze Blue, which does appear brighter with a bit of a blue-purple gradient. The material is plastic, but despite being glossy it’s not slippery. We didn’t much care for the gold trim around the camera module and the gold Vivo logo in the low left corner, but some people will like the splash of personality.

The design of the camera module is slightly different compared to the one on the Vivo U10, but everything’s in exactly the same place. The fingerprint sensor on a corner is also just about identical, and is within reach. The Vivo U20 has three rear cameras – one 16-megapixel primary camera, an 8-megapixel wide-angle camera, and a 2-megapixel macro camera.

The overall construction quality and finish of the Vivo U20 can be good. It’s a bit hefty at 193g and it’s 8.89mm thick. Only the ring round the camera module feels only a little rough. The power and volume buttons are all on the right and feel decent too. The tray on the upper left has two slots for Nano-SIMs and a separate microSD card slot.

We’re only a little disappointed to see a Micro-USB port on the bottom rather than Type-C port, and we think that Vivo’s target audience is likewise expecting the business to move on now. There’s also a 3.5mm audio socket and a speaker on the bottom.

Vivo offers a 5000mAh battery and Snapdragon 675 processor

The U20 is built around Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 processor, and Vivo markets it as having an “AI Engine”. There’s a 5000mAh battery, which explains some of the bulk and weight. You have a choice between 4GB with 64GB of storage for Rs. 10,990, and 6GB of RAM with the same 64GB of storage for Rs. 11,990. Other specifications include dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5, and GPS. You get an 18W charger in the box, and Vivo says that this phone will charge quickly but hasn’t specified a standard.

With these specifications, Vivo is bringing lots of power to a minimal price. Competitors in the sub-Rs. 15,000 segment right now are the Redmi Note 8 Pro (Review) and Realme 5s (First Impressions), which means that the brand new Vivo U20 promises great value.

Vivo’s Funtouch OS software will be divisive. Fans of stock Android will hate the level of customisation here, specially the quick settings panel that needs to be pulled up from the bottom of the screen, like on older iPhones. Funtouch OS 9.2 runs together with Android 9, so maybe the next major version will fix this. We were happy to start to see the November 2019 Android security patch already running on our demo unit.

This version of Funtouch OS includes a system-wide Dark Mode. The Jovi Smart Scene page, left of the initial homescreen, shows widgets with information such as for instance activity tracking, sports scores, and news. You can customise the UI with themes, but we are not fans of the Lockscreen Poster feature which shows random images and potentially advertisements on your lockscreen. Several apps were preloaded on our demo unit including Whatsapp, Facebook, WPS Office, Dailyhunt, Gaana, and Amazon Shopping.

If Vivo is hoping to simply take Xiaomi and Realme on, a lot can come down to camera quality, which we will evaluate very soon within our full review. We’ll also test battery life, image quality, general usability, and of course raw performance. Overall though, from our first impressions, this indicates as though the Vivo U20 could be very popular, especially with fans of the brand.