Vivo TWS Neo True Wireless Earphones With Bluetooth 5.2, aptX Support Launched

Vivo TWS Neo true wi-fi earphones have been launched in China, quickly after the headset was teased on the corporate’s official on-line retailer. The Vivo TWS Neo earphones are actually obtainable within the firm’s dwelling nation for CNY 499 (roughly Rs. 5,300). The headset is offered in two colors – Interstellar Blue and White – and matches as much as the specs that had been teased in earlier stories. The headset options an AirPods-like outer ear design with giant 14.2mm dynamic drivers, together with different options usually seen solely on high-end true wi-fi earphones.

Vivo TWS Neo specs

The Vivo TWS Neo was listed on the corporate’s official website final week with a placeholder worth and never all specs and options listed. However, the listing has since been up to date, with the complete specs and pricing revealed. Apart from the 14.2mm drivers, the Vivo TWS Neo additionally options Bluetooth 5.2 for connectivity, together with assist for the Qualcomm aptX Bluetooth codec.

There can also be a low-latency mode for gaming and video calls, and a two-microphone system for higher efficiency on voice calls. The earphones are IP54-rated for mud and water resistance, and battery life is claimed to be 27 hours in whole with charging for the case by way of a USB Type-C port. Vivo claims that battery life on the earphones will likely be 5.5 hours when utilizing the AAC codec, which drops to round 4.2 hours with the aptX codec. Support for voice assistants can also be talked about.

Vivo TWS Neo India launch?

All of this makes the true wi-fi earphones significantly nicely suited to use with Android smartphones, and at its worth of CNY 499, it will likely be an attention-grabbing possibility for finances and mid-range consumers. The design, specs, and pricing additionally makes it significantly suited to Indian customers, and Vivo might launch the earphones in India within the coming months, the place it’ll go up in opposition to the just lately launched Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 and Realme Buds Air Neo, priced at Rs. 4,499 and Rs. 2,999 respectively.

