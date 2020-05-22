vivo TWS Neo teased, coming alongside X50 series

TWS (real cordless) earphones are definitely sought after with all significant mobile phone suppliers contending the very least one such item in their profile. Vivo prepares to bring an additional access with its upcoming TWS Neo which will certainly be a much more budget friendly variation of the business’s TWS Earphone from in 2014.

Design- sensible the TWS Neo look virtually the same to their precursors with a stem in-ear strategy as well as oval-shaped lugging situation. Color choices will certainly be restricted to white as well as dark blue as well as the coming with item video clip assures great audio top quality as well as reduced latency. The TWS Neo are arranged to show up on June 1 alongside the vivo X50 series smart devices.

Source ( in Chinese)|Via