vivo TWS Neo earbuds review

vivo is the current smart device business that reveals strong interest in the TWS specific niche and we have its newest item with us – the vivo TWS Neo.

We got a Starry Blue system together with the Vivo X50 Pro smart device (here’s the review), and we are now prepared to share our impressions on it.

vivo is attempting to be a brand name for the young and effective individuals and is doing its finest to make its gadgets look appealing. The Neo earphones have a plastic case with cool gradient color – it goes from Silver through Blue all the method to Black – it is undoubtedly as stunning as the night sky. The earphones follow the exact same color design, however their construct quality leaves us rather dissatisfied.

The vivo TWS Neo feel rather low-cost and plastic in the hands, while the hinge of the case feels on the edge of breaking, when you hear how it clicks and unclicks. Also, the entire setup is a finger print magnet which eliminates from the otherwise enticing appearances. The shiny surface of the earbuds likewise provides an anxious sensation that the earbud may fall out the ear whenever.

vivo states there is a 14.2 mm motorist in the earbud for much deeper bass and richer noise – standard physics states the larger the motorist, the mightier the noise. While this holds true in theory, in practice it is a bit more complex. vivo’s acoustic group established DeepX Stereo Sound Effects that intends to more increase efficiency, leading to cleaner noise.

Truth is the TWS Neo carries out much better than any other cordless earphones in its cost classification however its complete set of audio modification alternatives is just offered on choose vivo mobile phones. While the business site notes a lots of suitable flagships, in reality we had a concern with every vivo phone that isn’t called X50 Pro.

An actually cool function is the slide volume on the TWS Neo – simply move your finger up or down on the external side and the volume of the gadget modifications. Of course, you may require to adjust your smart device volume also, since the Bluetooth does not send this info to the gadget.

Speaking about the connection, vivo phones discover the TWS Neo instantly and there’s a fast timely on the screen, permitting smooth pairing. Third- celebration mobile phones should go through the common pairing procedure of discovering the gadget in the Bluetooth menu.

.

.

.

.

.



vivo TWS Neo user interface on vivo NEX 3 (1,2) vs vivo X50 Pro (3,4)

The battery charger case has 400 mAh capability, with each bud having 27 mAh, amounting to at simply over 450 mAh normal capability. The charging is rather slow through the USB-C port – around 1.5 hours, however the playing time deserves – the buds can live easily for over 4 hours.

When you consider the additional charge in the case the battery life reaches 22.5 hours, which is more than you will reasonably ever require.

One function that we are missing out on is ambient sound cancellation, however there is at least in-call sound filtering, leveraging the 2 external microphones to ensure the other celebration can hear you well.

Pros

. Crisp noise, among the much better ones in its cost classification.

. Quick connection with all gadgets due to Bluetooth 5.2.

. Stylish looks.

. Proper battery life, USB-C port. .

Cons

. No sound cancellation unless in call.

. Cheap construct.

. Compatibility problems.

. Availability is anything however outstanding. .

Having invested a couple weeks with the vivo TWS Neo we can state it’s probably the very best sounding set in its cost variety. The construct quality will barely impress anybody, however being priced at about EUR60, we question many individuals will discover it to be a deal-breaker.

A far larger problem may be accessibility – the TWS Neo is just formally present in a handful of markets. Of course, you can constantly import them, however going through the difficulty and paying the charges included actually injures the worth for cash proposal. Still, if you occur to reside in among those couple of nations where vivo formally offers the TWS Neo and actually appreciate audio quality we can’t envision you’ll be sorry for buying a set.